Already delayed, NC primary could now move to June

The State Board of Elections has said that maps would need to be worked out by Feb. 18 to allow for the "orderly preparation" for the May 17 primary. And should districts be struck down, state law directs that the General Assembly receive at least two weeks "to remedy any defects identified" with lines before a court can impose its own substitute plan.

A quick turnaround also would give candidates a few days to decide whether to run under altered districts, according to the office of Senate redistricting committee co-chairman Ralph Hise.

"The extremely short timeframe is not necessary and can be lengthened by moving the state's primary elections to June 7," a news release from Hise's office said. Otherwise, it "is not fair to potential candidates and increases the likelihood of confusion and chaos."

Friday's argument date disclosure also caused some Republicans to openly fret whether the Supreme Court, where registered Democrats hold a 4-3 seat advantage, would attempt to rush the process. That has led to quick-moving action by GOP leaders in charge of the House and Senate.