Amber alert issued for 10-year-old from Winston-Salem

Winston Salem Police are searching for a 10-year-old child who was reportedly abducted. An Amber alert has been issued.

Azaria Nevaeh Walters is approximately 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and green eyes. She was reportedly wearing a black rain coat, Navy blue and white polo shirt, black and gray sweatpants and red, white and green Nike tennis shoes.

Officials believe Walters was taken by Jacob Christian Jones. He is described as 33 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 154 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a black 2015 Cadillac SRX with NC license tag number RAX1187.

If you have any information, call the Winston Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7922, 911 or call 911 or *HP.