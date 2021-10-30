Ambulance shortage? Forsyth struggles to supply fleet

Local officials say a shortage of truck chassis is making it harder to secure new ambulances for the county fleet.
Darren Ziglar, the emergency services director for Forsyth County, said he needs both new ambulances and "remounts" — an existing ambulance box placed onto a new truck chassis — but is finding the equipment hard to come by.
"I'm pretty desperate right now," Ziglar said Friday morning, noting that he recently got wind of a new ambulance in Orlando, Fla., that he wants to lock down before it's gone. And that's even though the vehicle doesn't exactly meet the county specifications.
"This one is pretty close, so it's a no-brainer," he said. "I'm trying to find out if there are any more out there. There was another one sitting ready in Baltimore, four-wheel-drive, a very high-quality truck."
But that truck costs $290,000, compared to $250,000 for what the county usually gets, Ziglar said.
Earlier this year, the American Ambulance Association said that a global microchip shortage would affect the supply of ambulances in the U.S. into 2022. The group said that Ford, which supplies about 70% of the ambulance chassis used in the U.S., shut down plants in April because of a semiconductor shortage.
"Ford has already told us that if you don't have something ordered by Nov. 7, you are going to be in the middle of January before you can even order," Ziglar said. "We have trucks that are needing to be replaced, and manufacturers and vendors are telling us you can't get a chassis. They say it might be the third quarter of next year, and that is a problem."
On Friday afternoon, Ziglar was breathing easier: He'd gotten back a bid on a chassis with hopes of getting two more for remounts. It doesn't solve the long-term problem, he said, and doesn't provide the new ambulances he would like.
Forsyth has a 24-ambulance fleet, but two of them are out of service; one needs a remount because the engine blew, while the other was damaged in an accident. Ziglar has approval in his budget to expand his fleet to 27, if he can get the vehicles.
On a daily basis, Ziglar said, it is not uncommon for four to seven units to be out of service for one reason or another. That can cut the fleet down to 14 to 15 units, he said, and when you add in special events such as coverage for a football game, "it gets tight."
"We have two rental trucks that we are renting by the month to make sure we are covered for awhile," Ziglar said. "We don't want to do that, because it ain't cheap. My counterpart in Stokes County can't get brake parts."
Normally, county officials put their specifications for a new chassis out to bid, look at the bids that come back and make their choice.
Ziglar said the shortage has had him talking to manufacturers and scouring the internet in search of equipment.
Jim Albright, the EMS director in Guilford County, said the problem getting a chassis is universal in his line of work.
"I placed an order in July, and I am hopeful they will be here in February or March, when normally we get those in 60 days or less," Albright said. He added that anyone driving down Wendover Avenue through the zone of car dealerships can see how empty the lots are.
"We are also seeing issues with parts availability," Albright said. "The ability to repair is a global supply-chain issue. We are seeing it with all kinds of usual things that used to be readily available. This has created quite an issue for us."
The chassis shortage is so severe that EMS directors are snapping up demonstration vehicles from the lots, said Richard Hamby, the owner of Northwestern Emergency Vehicles in West Jefferson.
"I could have sold 50 more trucks if I could have gotten them," he said. "Everyone is in a panic mode, and I don't blame them. In 36 years, this is the worst I've ever seen it."
336-727-7369