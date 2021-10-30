Ambulance shortage? Forsyth struggles to supply fleet

Local officials say a shortage of truck chassis is making it harder to secure new ambulances for the county fleet.

Darren Ziglar, the emergency services director for Forsyth County, said he needs both new ambulances and "remounts" — an existing ambulance box placed onto a new truck chassis — but is finding the equipment hard to come by.

"I'm pretty desperate right now," Ziglar said Friday morning, noting that he recently got wind of a new ambulance in Orlando, Fla., that he wants to lock down before it's gone. And that's even though the vehicle doesn't exactly meet the county specifications.

"This one is pretty close, so it's a no-brainer," he said. "I'm trying to find out if there are any more out there. There was another one sitting ready in Baltimore, four-wheel-drive, a very high-quality truck."

But that truck costs $290,000, compared to $250,000 for what the county usually gets, Ziglar said.

Earlier this year, the American Ambulance Association said that a global microchip shortage would affect the supply of ambulances in the U.S. into 2022. The group said that Ford, which supplies about 70% of the ambulance chassis used in the U.S., shut down plants in April because of a semiconductor shortage.