Q: I have received the American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. Is this a scam? The questions are very detailed and ask for personal and financial information. I find it hard to believe that the general population is going to take the time to figure their electricity, water and other household costs for the year. It states that any misinformation could result in a $500 charge and no response would be $100 charge. Is this survey legit or a scam? — P.Y.

Answer: Congratulations, you are one in 3.5 million households. That’s how many American households the U.S. Census Bureau contacts each year to take part in the American Community Survey. It is legitimate and you are required by federal law to answer the questions.

According to the Census Bureau, “unlike the every-10-year census, this survey continues all year, every year. We randomly sample addresses in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Answers are collected to create up-to-date statistics used by many federal, state, tribal, and local leaders. Some American Community Survey questions have been asked in the decennial census since it first began in 1790.”

The survey covers topics ranging from utilities to mortgages to HOA fees. Other questions deal with marital status, computer and internet use and the number of rooms in your house.

The survey is designed to provide current information that will help local, state, federal and tribal governments make decisions about programs and services. Federal agencies also use the information to determine if housing is affordable as well as funding for housing assistance programs. Additionally, survey answers help prevent discrimination in government programs.

The survey is part of the census that occurs every 10 years and is therefore required by law. It replaced the census long form that used to be sent out to a percentage of households during the decennial census once every 10 years.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, households that are selected for the American Community Survey are required “to answer all the questions, as accurately as you can. The relevant laws are Title 18 U.S.C Section 3571 and Section 3559.”

Saturday shredding events

West Bend Masonic Lodge will have a community shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the bus parking lot at Lewisville Elementary School, 150 Lucy Lane, Lewisville. Proceeds will benefit the Bikes for Books programs at Lewisville and Morgan Elementary schools. A $5-per-box donation is requested.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158 just west of the entrance to Truist Soccer Park. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The church is located at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem. Donations will benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County. Please make checks payable to “Mt. Tabor UMW-Circle 5.”