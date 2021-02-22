'American Idol' auditions include two Triad singers/musicians vying for golden tickets

Two people with Triad ties are among those hoping to score a golden ticket on the latest season of "American Idol."

Mason Via from Danbury and Presley Barker from Traphill are singers/musicians.

Via, who goes by the stage name Mason Picks on "American Idol," recently released his single “The Flood.” Barker also has a new single called “Middle of Somewhere.”

Both Via and Barker have been favorites at Muddy Creek Café and Music Hall Sparta since the venue’s early days in Bethania.

Via has also performed at the former Ziggy’s in Winston-Salem and currently hosts a bluegrass music jam on Mondays at The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville.

Barker, who grew up listening to the legendary guitarist and folk singer Doc Watson on the radio, began playing guitar when he was 7. Now, a teenager, he has been described as a young guitar phenon and one of the finest pickers from North Carolina since Watson.

He performed with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at the Grand Ole Opry in 2018, as well as on the “Little Big Shots” TV Show as a member of The Salty Dogs in 2017. He has also performed at MerleFest.

