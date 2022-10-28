AmeriHealth Caritas adds three regional counties for 2023 marketplace coverage; Bright Health exits NC

AmeriHealth Caritas said Friday it is adding three Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties — Ashe, Rockingham and Watauga — to its network for the 2023 federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

AmeriHealth is adding 10 N.C. counties overall to expand its reach to 35 counties that already included Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin in the 14-county region.

The AmeriHealth Caritas Next product includes assistance with: people transitioning from Medicaid to Marketplace plans; and accessing clinical care and other resources "that are essential for ongoing health and well-being."

Open enrollment for 2023 begins Tuesday with coverage to take effect on Jan. 1.

For more information about AmeriHealth Caritas Next, go to amerihealthcaritasnext.com.

Meanwhile, the N.C. Insurance Department said Friday that Bright Health Co. of N.C. will not offer in 2023 individual health plans under the Affordable Care Act.

Bright Health’s members should expect to receive a letter from the insurer informing them of its plans to leave the North Carolina market. For more information, go to www.brighthealthgroup.com.

The insurer will continue to provide coverage and pay claims through the end of 2022. Bright Health members must continue to pay premiums through the end of 2022 to receive such coverage.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will automatically move all Bright Health memberships to other companies in the North Carolina ACA market, effective Jan. 1.

However, during the ACA open enrollment period of Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, members have the choice of keeping their auto-assigned plan or selecting a plan from another insurance company.

While the auto-assigned plans closely match the benefit plans consumers have with Bright Health, the cost and benefits of these plans may vary.

For more information about purchasing health insurance for 2023 through the marketplace can go to https://www.healthcare.gov/apply-and-enroll/get-ready-to-apply/.

If you have questions, please call the Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division at 855-408-1212 or visit www.ncdoi.gov.