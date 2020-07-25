But that was taken over by the shouts of still lingering questions from protesters regarding the jail-related death in December of John Elliott Neville.
Ten people were arrested by Winston-Salem Police for blocking traffic as approximately 40 marched the crosswalks of Fourth and Cherry’s intersection. The protest appeared around 7, maintaining the space for about an hour.
The portion of Fourth Street from Trade to Marshall streets had been blocked for a street dining event, allowing local restaurants to place tables in the streets and host more guests for a five-hour period. Cherry Street had been left open for traffic, an opening that protesters used to spread their message while not marching through the sectioned-off zones.
Protesters circled until four broke off from the group to block the intersection. After roughly 15 minutes, they were arrested. Two protesters filled in their place, and they were also taken away. This happened with two more pairs of protesters until police eventually blocked the road with a combination of patrol cars and vans.
The group, a combination of the Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition, chanted “If you cannot tell us why, this is why we occupy,” while calling for answers from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and District Attorney Jim O’Neill to provide more clarity surrounding the circumstances around Neville’s death.
The Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalitions have been holding Occupy Winston-Salem protests at Bailey Park since July 15, occupying the space from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The 10 arrested on Saturday follows a Friday march where 15 were arrested on Liberty Street in a similar display.
Neville died on Dec. 4, but information regarding his treatment while in custody and the brain injury that caused his death didn’t come until seven months later when the Journal reported his death on June 26.
According to Neville’s autopsy, his brain injury occurred after his heart stopped beating. Neville asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded. He was revived multiple times at the jail and at the hospital before he ultimately died.
In addition to questions about Neville’s death, the protest groups have issued other demands: a ban on the prone restraint used by law enforcement on any civilian; to require for the public to be informed of a death involving a deputy or officer immediately; and the dismissal of all charges against protesters from arrests that took place on July 8 and 9, when a combined 20 protesters were arrested during those two days.
As protesters navigated the intersection, their paths sometimes crossed with others heading out to their meals. Shouts of support sprinkled the scene from the tables that decorated the street. And when traffic picked back up on Cherry, the occasional driver held a fist out their window while chants continued to ring.
Shortly after 8, the protests dissipated, and the night fell back into the clinking plates and glasses of late dinners.
With two hours left of the dining event, the restaurant hum overtook the street again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.