Amid gunshots, four juveniles in a stolen pickup crash vehicle in Winston-Salem. One of them is now in critical condition.

Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle suffered injuries Tuesday when their vehicle struck a home in Winston-Salem, authorities said. Gunshots were fired in the area before their vehicle crashed.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 4:10 p.m. at the scene in the 600 block of Cloister Drive. A 2006 Toyota Tacoma had run off the road and struck a home.

Witnesses told police that they heard multiple gunshots in the area before the pickup hit the home.

Four juveniles inside the vehicle suffered injuries as a result of the crash, police said. No one was injured in connection with the gunfire.

The juveniles were taken to a local hospital, where three of them were in stable condition Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One juvenile was in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police didn't identify the juveniles because of their age.

The home sustained minor damage, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

