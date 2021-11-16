 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amid gunshots, four juveniles in a stolen pickup crash vehicle in Winston-Salem. One of them is now in critical condition.
0 Comments

Amid gunshots, four juveniles in a stolen pickup crash vehicle in Winston-Salem. One of them is now in critical condition.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle suffered injuries Tuesday when their vehicle struck a home in Winston-Salem, authorities said. Gunshots were fired in the area before their vehicle crashed.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 4:10 p.m. at the scene in the 600 block of Cloister Drive. A 2006 Toyota Tacoma had run off the road and struck a home.

Witnesses told police that they heard multiple gunshots in the area before the pickup hit the home.

Four juveniles inside the vehicle suffered injuries as a result of the crash, police said. No one was injured in connection with the gunfire.

The juveniles were taken to a local hospital, where three of them were in stable condition Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One juvenile was in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police didn't identify the juveniles because of their age.

The home sustained minor damage, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News