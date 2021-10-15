Amid the gun violence, grassroot groups based in hard-hit communities eye federal money to make a lasting impact

"Young boys are dying. You got the numbers. Give us the tools," said Villada, turning emotional. "We'll make it happen."

Artemus Peterson followed him at the podium. He co-founded Enough is Enough two years ago with Nykia Stinson, to steer kids away from violence.

Known throughout the community as "Poppa," Peterson has deep roots in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood.

"I'm from here, and I've never seen the gangs so infested," Peterson told the commissioners. "Who gets the resources is vital. We are boots on the ground. We ain't the big organizations that do it. We know what needs to be done because we're there."

Enough is Enough has taken kids from neighborhoods such as Piedmont Circle to Pilot Mountain State Park, given them coats and backpacks, provided them meals and mentored them in weekly evening gatherings at Kimberley Park Elementary School. They pay for the programs through small donations and out of their own pocket.

But Peterson's most important work might be the individual conversations he has with boys on the verge of losing their way.

His cell phone buzzes constantly with messages and voicemails from mothers worried about their son's grades, behavior and losing them to gangs.