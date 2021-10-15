Amid the gun violence, grassroot groups based in hard-hit Forsyth communities eye federal money to make a lasting impact

As important as it was to air their pain, the women also came to strategize.

Losing steam was not an option.

“I’m not going in circles anymore,” said McDaniel, who led the first meeting.

As happens any time a new group gets started, some women fell off, but a core group has remained.

Among other goals, the coalition quickly zeroed in on a specific target — convincing county leaders to invest some of the millions coming in from the American Rescue Plan Act in small, underfunded community-based groups that help troubled kids daily, often spending their own money to buy them backpacks, school supplies, food and registration fees for sports leagues.

The county has $56 million in unallocated ARPA funds that it can spend in a number of areas impacted by the pandemic, including water and sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure.

Money can also be used to support community violence intervention programs, the U.S. Treasury said in June. Several cities, including Akron, Ohio; Providence, R.I.; and Mobile, Ala.,; citing the link between COVID and rising gun violence, have said they will commit some of their money to gun violence, which is spiking across the country.