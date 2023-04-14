Gardeners are no doubt some of the kindest, most generous people I’ve encountered.

WANT TO GO? What: Central Carolina Dahlia Society annual tuber sale When: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Where: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building, 421 27th St. Information: centralcarolinadahliasociety@gmail.com

Whether you grow vegetables, flowers or houseplants, there’s something magical about the spark that comes with nurturing seeds and plants. It’s almost contagious, and we feel an inherent desire to make sure we pass along a smidge of that magic to others. It could be a cutting from a unique philodendron or a bag full of summer squash that can pique someone’s interest in gardening or simply bring them a little joy.

I’ve seen this generosity especially shine in specialty growers, such as folks that grow heirloom tomatoes, native plants and daylilies. Perhaps it’s because they’re so focused on growing one thing they really love, but specialty growers really know how to spread their passion. It’s a full-circle motion, really — as the plants grow, spread and produce seed, the gardeners want to share the generosity of their plants with others.

Dahlia growers are no exception.

They want the beauty of what they grow and harvest to find the way into the gardens of others. The Central Carolina Dahlia Society, established in 2021, is ripe with members who love to share. From educating one another on best growing practices to helping dig and divide, their dahlia knowledge and sweat equity is freely spread without hesitation.

The Central Carolina Dahlia Society annual tuber sale is coming up on April 22 — a Saturday — and is a testament to the generosity of the dahlia and the dahlia grower. Members have worked collectively to dig and divide dahlia tubers from their own gardens to donate to the sale, which is one of the biggest fundraisers for the society and helps support a variety of programs. And because of the nature of the dahlia to produce more tubers as it matures, the members have ample inventory lying just below the surface.

“There will be several hundred dahlia tubers at the tuber sale,” said Paula Fisher, the society’s vice president. “The tubers are locally grown and usually are varieties that do well in our growing area.”

To fully understand the generous nature of the dahlia, let’s take a moment to understand how it grows.

As most gardeners know, certain plants give back in abundance. Clump-forming perennials, sucking shrubs, ephemerals, rhizomes and tubers all reproduce as part of their life cycle, making more of themselves in the process. Dahlias are a tuber, which produce more underground (similar to a potato). These tubers can be dug when they’re dormant, divided and stored to plant later when danger of frost has passed. One tuber can produce many more tubers.

In North Carolina, it’s a mixed bag as to whether dahlia tubers are fully cold hardy — and there’s a whole slew of weather factors that contribute to this. Many people in the western part of the state still dig their tubers every fall to protect them from cold winters. In the Piedmont, however, our climate has warmed enough over the past decade that most growers feel safe leaving them in the ground over the winter.

“I have dahlias planted in flower beds by my house, and they come back every year,” Fisher said. “I do not do anything special to protect them. However, you can add a couple inches of mulch to protect them from the winter cold. They are tubers, so there is a chance you could lose them in a very wet, cold winter.”

In regard to how dahlias give back, it’s more than just the tubers. Fisher elaborated on their generous nature. “When a lot of flowers are finished for the summer, dahlias really start blooming strongly throughout September and October. The more you cut dahlias, the more blooms they produce for you to enjoy.”

Kim Bauman, a Central Carolina Dahlia Society member, grows 114 different dahlia varieties and is on the giving and receiving end of growers.

“Because of the special problems of growing dahlias in the South, I find dahlia growers are much more generous, supportive and helpful to other growers,” Bauman said. “They genuinely want others to grow dahlias and be successful. It is a special synergy of mutual help and support.”

Bauman pointed out that while there is a competitive nature among serious dahlia growers, there’s still a palpable air of cooperation among everyone. And because dahlias are harder to grow in the South due to extreme heat, humidity and drought, many novice growers get discouraged when their blooms don’t live up to expectations. That’s where the support from the Dahlia Society comes in handy.

“Our (Southern) issues can be so discouraging that many first-time Southern dahlia growers get frustrated and quit,” Bauman explained. “So, to find a local grower who is battling these elements is a thrill and a foundation of inspiration of how to fight and survive these conditions.”

Bauman and his wife both enjoy giving away their dahlia blooms so that others can experience the beauty of their garden.

“We don’t sell our blooms,” Bauman explained. “We give all our blooms away — to shut-ins, friends, Sunday school classmates, store clerks, retirement communities, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities. I am the grower and my wife is the deliverer. My wife has a special gift of listening, visiting, supporting and bringing joy to others. And (dahlias) can last a long time with minimal care— so the joy and memory of the visit lasts a long time.”

While all plants have their own place and purpose, it makes me think twice about planting something that I can’t share in some way with others. Dahlias are a generous choice, for sure.