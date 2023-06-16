I’ve had an age-old adage stuck in my head for awhile now: Anything worth doing is worth doing right.

It’s something my parents, teachers and managers have told me over the years, encouraging me to put 100% into every endeavor.

I try to carry this philosophy into the garden, as well, making sure I don’t skimp on soil amendments or do a shoddy job of staking dahlias. From the smallest of chores to the big picture, I am constantly reminding myself that if I’m going to do it, I might as well make it count.

This mindset is especially important when considering how your garden can benefit the local ecosystem. If we chose to have a garden, then we should think about how that space can work for both ourselves and the world around us. Of course, choosing native plants is a big part of this, but reaching a little further beyond our plant choices helps to maximize the benefit.

Local horticulturist Maxwell Nottke of Bashavia Gardens is doing just that, specializing in garden designs that are more ecologically and environmentally conscious. Nottke has owned and operated Bashavia Gardens since 2019, striving to steer gardens and gardeners to be both beautiful and resilient. He understands that a garden can be easy on the eyes while serving the environment.

“The idea is to marry ecology with aesthetics, as something that will provide habitat but also looks good,” Nottke said. “I’ve spent so many years doing traditional gardening, that to do something that has an ecological relevance feels really important.”

At the heart of Bashavia’s garden designs are native plants. As we all know, using native plants helps wildlife, pollinators and local ecosystems in numerous ways. The majority of what Nottke installs are natives, which he has sourced from other nurseries in the past. When it became difficult to find specific plants he needed, he realized that growing them himself was the solution. So, he started a small nursery, to support his landscape business and to sell to the public.

“The nursery really started just to compliment our designs and installations,” Nottke explained.

Although the nursery isn’t open to the public for retail, there is an online store which offers pickup at the nursery or local delivery. In addition, Bashavia Gardens is a regular vendor at Cobblestone Farmers Market and has been participating in many different popups this spring.

Over the last few years, there’s been a big shift as gardeners recognize the importance of using native plants.

Moravian Native Plant Garden Achillea or yarrow grows in the native plant garden behind the Moravian Archives and Moravian Music Foundation.

“Most people that have been reaching out to us are looking for native plants and to do something that’s ecology-based,” Nottke said. “Obviously, using native plants is a big part of it, but also trying to lay it out in a way that it mimics natural plant communities.”

A young garden outside the Moravian Music Foundation is a perfect example this. Installed in May 2022, this native perennial garden mimics a bluestem meadow.

“It’s a design take on a bluestem meadow — little bluestem being one of the main prairie grasses of America,” Nottke said. “Bluestem is in every state but two in the continental United States, which is an indicator that it’s a generalist.”

Built with low maintenance, self-sufficiency, ecological benefit and beauty in mind, this garden has performed exceptionally well over the last 12 months. You can really see this vigor in the bluestem grasses (Schizachyrium scoparium), which have doubled in size and have already began to self-seed.

“We used straight species (bluestem) because I wanted it to self-sow,” Nottke said. “There are some varieties like ‘Standing Ovation’ that don’t seed and self-sow that I usually recommend for smaller gardens.”

Situated along a walkway leading up to the Moravian Music Foundation, this full-sun garden bears the brunt of a hot, dry environment. Nottke chose plants that were drought tolerant, knowing he wanted it to be quickly self-sufficient.

“A big driving factor for plant selection for this garden was drought tolerance,” Nottke explained. “There is a (water) spigot, but it’s 200 feet away. We haven’t watered it since July or August of last year. The goal also is to drive it toward low maintenance. I have this idea that the more unnatural a landscape is, the more effort it takes to keep it in that state.”

In addition to bluestem, Nottke chose several species of coneflowers, including Echinacea purpurea, Echinacea pallida and Echinacea paradoxa. Other selections include Yarrow, Penstemon and Verbena. A Kousa dogwood hugs a corner of the garden, which is underplanted with various partial-shade perennials, including Carex, Aster and Stokesia.

Another design principle Nottke utilizes is creating plant communities. When he installed this bluestem garden, he planted things close together so that plants would establish quickly both above and below ground and spread into the empty spaces between. This coverage helps to control moisture levels, too, eventually eliminating the need for mulch.

“We plant very densely. We let stuff self-sow,” Nottke said. “It’s really just picking plants that not only occupy different areas vertically, but also root zones, too. Bluestem has really deep roots, and Penstemon is a little bit more of a fibrous root that occupies a higher root zone.

“That’s kind of the whole goal — to set this going on its own path and let the plants figure out where they want to be. Let nature do the work.”

Bashavia Gardens’ approach to landscape design is a breath of fresh air, making things easier and more enjoyable for both gardeners and nature.

“I love to raise awareness that homeowners can do something with their little plot to be a part of the solution,” Nottke said.

