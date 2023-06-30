Having worked in horticulture for so long, I sometimes forget how fun and exciting it can be to discover the versatility of old plants. While on the job, I’m constantly kept on my toes learning about new plants, which is something I love. However, I often lose sight of just how great some of our tried-and-true landscape shrubs can be. Hydrangeas are the perfect example.

To the seasoned backyard gardener, hydrangeas are staples in our landscapes. Despite their ability to hold so much focus in our gardens with their long-lived blooms and adaptability, at the end of the day, hydrangeas are nothing new. But to a beginner gardener, hydrangeas can be fascinating.

I’ve had a lot of questions lately from novice gardeners, so I thought it was good timing to take a close look at the hydrangeas species and reconnect myself with how to best utilize them in my own garden.

Whether you have sun or shade, acreage or a balcony, chances are that there’s a hydrangea to fit your garden. The most common hydrangea species include bigleaf, mountain, oakleaf, panicle, climbing and smooth. And while they all share very similar characteristics, they can fill different nooks in the garden.

Bigleaf (Hydrangea macrophylla) is perhaps the most iconic Southern species, and are also known as mopheads or French hydrangea. With their large, round blue and pink blooms, this species is the most often recognized — even by people who know very little about plants.

Bigleaf hydrangeas are a medium-sized shrub that bloom on old wood — meaning, they’ll produce new growth on last year’s stems.

Bigleaf hydrangeas aren’t finicky, but they do have certain demands when it comes to cultivation. They prefer more shade to sun. They are water hogs, so expect to meet this demand, especially during periods of drought. Planted in a cool area with consistent moisture, bigleaf hydrangeas will thrive.

Bigleaf hydrangeas are also the species with notoriety for color-changing blooms. Summer flowers can vary widely, depending on the cultivar — anywhere from blue to red to white. Soil acidity plays a role in the color, which will often determine how blue, pink or white you prefer. More acidic soil (5-5.5 pH) will produce blue blooms while alkaline soil (6-6.5 pH) will produce pink ones. The cool thing about this species is that quite often you’ll get several different color blooms on the same plant.

Mountain hydrangeas (Hydrangea serrata) are very similar to bigleafs, only smaller. Both the blooms and leaves are smaller, making for a compact, dense shrub. Mountain hydrangeas are great for small patios and perfect for planters.

Oakleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea quercifolia) are exceptionally versatile, growing in full sun to full shade. Many gardeners refer to this species as simply oakleaf, dropping the genus altogether. The calling card of this species is quite obviously its foliage, which has a distinct oak leaf shape.

While there are dwarf varieties, most oakleafs will grow tall and wide. Partial shade is ideal for this species, producing abundant blooms with more sun. The panicle-shaped blooms produced by oakleafs are white, which mature to a pink blush.

Like other hydrangea species, oakleafs are deciduous. However, they hang on to their leaves longer, which drop as the winter progresses. Their leaves turn to a deep burgundy in autumn, which reveal exfoliating branches when they eventually drop.

They really are a species for all seasons.

Panicle hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata) are considerably different than other species because they love full sun and bloom on new wood. Panicle hydrangeas are commonly known as “limelights,” although “Limelight” is a specific cultivar of the species. As the name implies, their blooms are cone-shaped panicles.

Panicle hydrangeas typically produce white blooms, which can be seen from summer to fall. “Limelight” is the most common cultivar, with many variations including dwarf varieties and others with pinkish red stems and flowers.

Climbing hydrangeas (Hydrangea anomola petiolaris) are an interesting vine — something you just don’t see planted a lot. A woody vine, climbing hydrangeas cling to surfaces with aerial rootlets, making them suitable for stone walls and flat surfaces. The foliage is a deep green, and airy lacecap blooms cover the vine in summer. Once established, climbing hydrangea can be a bit of a bully, so be aware of where you plant it and prune accordingly.

Last, but never least, is my favorite of all hydrangea species: smooth hydrangea. Hydrangea arborescens is commonly referred to as wild hydrangea or Annabelle hydrangea, as “Annabelle” is the most common cultivar. I’ve found that most gardeners don’t even reference its common name of “smooth,” and I’ve always been baffled why it’s referred to as such.

Wild hydrangea is native to the eastern U.S., often found growing along creek banks and moist slopes. Known for its woodland charm, it makes a delightful landscape shrub, blooming from early summer to early fall. Wild hydrangea have fluffy white blooms, with certain cultivars producing bigger or smaller flowers.

“Annabelle” produces large, softball-sized blooms, which make for excellent cut flowers. I’ve found that if I prune it after the first heavy bloom, I’ll get another round of flowers later in the summer. It’s a treat of a shrub, one that I would highly recommend tucking into a shady spot in your garden.

That’s a quick breakdown of all things hydrangea, hopefully enlightening new gardeners with some differentiating characteristics of the common species grown in our area. As summer is heating up, hydrangeas are really starting to show off, making for the perfect time to see them in bloom or add some to your own home garden.

