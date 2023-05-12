I quite often lament about the connectivity that gardening brings us. Not just connections to the Earth, but to the diverse community of people that find joy in planting, digging and growing beauty. Working in horticulture and being a garden writer has afforded me extra opportunities to make these connections, some of which have blossomed into very special friendships.

One such friend is Melissa Love, a Winston-Salem native I first met while working in the nursery industry. Melissa’s warm authenticity and enthusiasm for getting her hands dirty is what drew me to her — that, and she always seemed to have a smile on her face when she talked about plants and her garden. And while I had seen pictures and heard stories of Melissa’s home garden, I only recently had the pleasure of visiting it.

Love’s garden is the perfect compliment to her 1903 home, which is painted a whimsical shade of purple. Situated on a small, deep lot in the Holly Avenue Historical District of downtown Winston-Salem, Love’s garden is a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of Salem Parkway, which only seems to add to its charm. From the inviting picket fence surrounding the front yard to the backyard view of the parkway, a little magic presents itself wherever you look.

Love has been in her home since 2006 and started working on the garden shortly thereafter. This timeline is most clearly evident in a massive contorted filbert (Corylus avellana) along the fence line in the back. Planted around the time she moved into the house, this impressive specimen rivals any other I’ve seen at botanical gardens.

“I planted it 16 years ago,” Love said. “I bought her at the farmers market. She was just a little, bitty thing.”

Part of Love’s charming language of plants is how she assigns a feminine persona to many of the trees, shrubs and more unique flowers in her garden. It makes for a more personal relationship to what she’s planted and how it all has grown under her green thumb. And it also shows her passion for what she’s cultivated.

The heart of Love’s garden is the massive pergola that is situated on a gentle slope in the backyard, under the shade of a massive willow oak. Built by a nephew, the pergola is a comfortable and inviting sitting area, where Love spends a great deal of time when the weather is nice. Complemented by large planters and string lights, the pergola is the perfect place to read a book or have a cold beverage on a summer day.

“I told (my nephew) I wanna get a pergola put in the backyard,” Love said. “I was initially thinking I just wanted something off the ground so we wouldn’t get mosquito bitten all the time, and to get the furniture up so it wouldn’t rot. And it’s perfect. It’s the biggest room in my house, that’s what I say. I spend a lot of time out here.”

Two matching Schizophragma hydrangeoides are planted at opposite pergola posts, with hopes they will one day climb to cover the structure. A handful of special trees are also planted around the pergola, including a colorful “flamethrower” redbud, a Chionanthus virginicus, a “genie” magnolia and an Edgeworthia chrysantha, which adds a warm fragrance to the sitting area in late winter.

There’s also a Daphne odora planted at the very edge of the pergola, where one may not even notice it unless they were looking. It also provides a heavy fragrance to the area, blooming around the same time as the edgeworthia. Love fully recognizes its finicky nature, though, opting to ignore its mere existence, lest it die for no apparent reason.

“I don’t pay any attention to her,” Love said. “I don’t fertilize it. I don’t water it. I don’t look at it except for when it’s blooming, and I come back here and smell it. Between the daphne and the edgeworthia, it just wafts through here.”

The creative way Love has added vintage pieces to her garden is perhaps what makes it so original. She found a beautiful carved wooden mantle at an antique store, which she coated with polyurethane to protect the naturally distressed finish. She then attached it to her fence, creating its own little garden room at the far end of the property. The mantle looks perfectly at home, complimented with small concrete statues and metal art.

There are numerous pieces of antique garden décor scattered throughout the garden, some statuary, others artful pops of color. One little colorful gem is a cobalt blue pot which houses a wee weeping pussy willow. As simple as it is, it adds such personality to the garden.

Love’s home has an inviting front porch, just a step away from the small front yard garden. And while it may be small, it is most certainly mighty, packing a punch of colorful annuals and perennials in the sunny location. A graceful and luxuriant (“Viridis”) Acer palmatum harnesses the center of the front yard, which seemed to glow on the day of my visit.

Bright blue delphinium, a lovely yellow (“Bartzella”) Itoh peony and a collection of columbines were all putting on a show, complementing the weeping foliage of the Japanese maple.

“Columbines are my favorite,” Love said. “They just come back every year, and I just keep throwing the seeds out everywhere.”

The location and age of Love’s home and property have made for some very interesting finds as she’s dug in her garden over the years. A neighbor has researched the property, which he found has ties to what used to be Old Salem. Love has a small collection of the artifacts she’s found in her garden, which bring a smile to her face to talk about.

“You can look at some Old Salem pictures before they built the expressway and see where it all was kind of connected,” Love said. “And whenever I dig, I find treasures. Good treasures. I’ve found old toys, medicine bottles and old buttons. I have a collection in my window of everything that I’ve found.”

The imperfect charm of Love’s garden is what I found to be most enjoyable. It’s not manicured or weed free. It’s inviting and magical, much like her personality — which makes for a much more delightful space.

I’m so blessed to have made such wonderful connections through a shared love of plants and gardening. It really does make for the best kind of friends.

PHOTOS: Melissa Love's S. Poplar Street garden