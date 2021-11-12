An abandoned campfire started the wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County

An abandoned campfire on Sauratown Mountain started a fire that eventually burned 25 acres at the site in southwestern Stokes County, authorities said Friday.
The campfire wasn’t properly extinguished, said Glen Coley, a law enforcement officer with the N.C. Forest Service. That resulted in the wildfire that spread on the mountain from its eastern side, Coley said.
The fire was first reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, said Jimmy Holt, the Guilford County ranger for the forest service. The fire initially burned 3 acres Tuesday, and then it grew to burn 15 to 20 acres Wednesday.
The wildfire expanded to cover 25 acres on the mountain by Thursday, authorities said.
The agency’s law enforcement officers are looking for the person who is responsible for starting the campfire, Coley said.
"Anytime someone starts a campfire, they are responsible for extinguishing it," Coley said.
Sauratown Mountain, which is on private property, is a popular site for campers, hikers and rock climbers.
The mountain and areas in western and central Stokes County received ½ inch to 1 inch of rain Thursday night into Friday, said Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
"Due to the rain last night, we got minimal fire activity and very little smoke," Holt said Friday afternoon. "We hit the fire hard with two additional crews of firefighters."
By Friday, the fire still only burned 25 acres, Holt said.
"There was no additional progression (of the fire) over the last 24 hours," Holt said. "We hope to keep it where it is, but the fire may rear its ugly head again."
A group of 38 firefighters are working to control the fire, he said.
"I'm at the base of the mountain, and I'm not seeing any smoke," Holt said later on Friday afternoon. "But there are quite of few hot spots up there."
Firefighters will return Saturday to continue their efforts to control the fire, Holt said.
No firefighters have been injured, the forest service said. The fire isn't threatening any homes, businesses or other structures.
Since Tuesday, the forest service has used two fixed wing planes, a scout plane and a helicopter to dump water on the wildfire.
Firefighters have installed containment lines on the fire's western and eastern flanks and across the mountain's ridgeline, the forest service said.
Tractor plows installed containment lines below the fire to protect homes at the base of the mountain, the forest service said.
There are no access roads for vehicles on the mountain. Firefighters hiked to the scene of the fire.
336-727-7299