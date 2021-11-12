An abandoned campfire started the wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By Friday, the fire still only burned 25 acres, Holt said.

"There was no additional progression (of the fire) over the last 24 hours," Holt said. "We hope to keep it where it is, but the fire may rear its ugly head again."

A group of 38 firefighters are working to control the fire, he said.

"I'm at the base of the mountain, and I'm not seeing any smoke," Holt said later on Friday afternoon. "But there are quite of few hot spots up there."

Firefighters will return Saturday to continue their efforts to control the fire, Holt said.

No firefighters have been injured, the forest service said. The fire isn't threatening any homes, businesses or other structures.

Since Tuesday, the forest service has used two fixed wing planes, a scout plane and a helicopter to dump water on the wildfire.

Firefighters have installed containment lines on the fire's western and eastern flanks and across the mountain's ridgeline, the forest service said.

Tractor plows installed containment lines below the fire to protect homes at the base of the mountain, the forest service said.

There are no access roads for vehicles on the mountain. Firefighters hiked to the scene of the fire.

