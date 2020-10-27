An executive of a Charlotte non-profit named president and CEO of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Chase Law its new president and chief executive.

Law is currently vice president of development for Blumenthal Performing Arts based in Charlotte. She will start her new job Dec. 1.

She will succeed retired Winston-Salem attorney Randy Eaddy, who has been the Arts Council’s president and chief executive since August 2018.

Law has more than 18 years of experience in the non-profit sector. She has lived in the Charlotte area since 2003 and joined Blumenthal Performing Arts in 2015, after leading development efforts at Discovery Place.

She previously held a senior position at Charlotte’s Arts and Science Council, was an executive director for Carolinas Concert Association and was a development director for Community School of the Arts, all based in the Charlotte area.

Law graduated from High Point University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts – performance/acting.