An executive of a Charlotte non-profit named president and CEO of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Chase Law its new president and chief executive.
Law is currently vice president of development for Blumenthal Performing Arts based in Charlotte. She will start her new job Dec. 1.
She will succeed retired Winston-Salem attorney Randy Eaddy, who has been the Arts Council’s president and chief executive since August 2018.
Law has more than 18 years of experience in the non-profit sector. She has lived in the Charlotte area since 2003 and joined Blumenthal Performing Arts in 2015, after leading development efforts at Discovery Place.
She previously held a senior position at Charlotte’s Arts and Science Council, was an executive director for Carolinas Concert Association and was a development director for Community School of the Arts, all based in the Charlotte area.
Law graduated from High Point University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts – performance/acting.
“We cast our net wide and are delighted with the number and high quality of the applicants we received,” Rick Moss, chairman of the Arts Council’s finance committee and a former chairman of the organization’s board, said of the search for a new chief executive. “Winston-Salem is widely known and respected for the vibrancy and diversity of its arts community, which we call the ‘arts constellation’ because of how brightly it shines.
“Our national reputation enabled us to attract impressive candidates from across the country. We are thrilled to find Chase, who is singularly impressive across the full range of detailed criteria we established for our new leader.”
Law said she looks forward to joining forces with the Arts Council’s staff and board.
“The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth Council has a storied history and legacy as the first arts council in the country, and it has continued a leadership position in the national community of arts councils,” Law said. “The opportunity to lead its multi-faceted operations, which are a key to the ongoing vibrancy of Winston-Salem’s ‘arts constellation’, is a perfect fit for me professionally and personally.”
