An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail dies after being held there on a DWI charge

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died Saturday morning as he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said.
Jack Jeffery Murphy-Renzi, 19, of Winston-Salem had been confined in the jail since March 4 on a charge of driving while impaired, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
After Murphy-Renzi was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:15 a.m., detention officers immediately began life-saving measures and medical personnel were called to the scene, the sheriff's office said.
All life-saving efforts performed on Murphy-Renzi were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.
"Again, any loss of life is a loss to our community," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family."
As part of its standard procedure, the sheriff's office notified Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and Chris Wood, the chief jail inspector with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, about Murphy-Renzi's death, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate Murphy-Renzi's death, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office's professional standards division also will investigate Murphy-Renzi's death to ensure that there were no policy and procedural violations, the sheriff's office said.
Each of these measures is the sheriff's office standard response to an inmate's death inside the jail, the sheriff's office said.
"As with any death of a Forsyth County resident that occurs without a clear cause, an investigation to determine the (inmate's) cause of death is occurring," the sheriff's office said. "Due to this active investigation, no further details will be released at this time."
Murphy-Renzi is the second inmate to die in the jail in the past two months and 12 days.
Another inmate, Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown, died Dec. 31 in the jail because of a tumor in Crisp's left lung, resulting in internal bleeding, authorities said.
Crisp died of natural causes, said Dr. Jerri McLemore, an associate professor of pathology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. The tumor eroded into a large vessel and an airway and caused the bleeding, McLemore said.
