An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail dies after being held there on a DWI charge

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died Saturday morning as he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said.

Jack Jeffery Murphy-Renzi, 19, of Winston-Salem had been confined in the jail since March 4 on a charge of driving while impaired, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

After Murphy-Renzi was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:15 a.m., detention officers immediately began life-saving measures and medical personnel were called to the scene, the sheriff's office said.

All life-saving efforts performed on Murphy-Renzi were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

"Again, any loss of life is a loss to our community," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family."

As part of its standard procedure, the sheriff's office notified Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and Chris Wood, the chief jail inspector with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, about Murphy-Renzi's death, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate Murphy-Renzi's death, the sheriff's office said.