An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail dies Friday morning of natural causes

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died Friday morning of natural cases, authorities said.
A doctor with the NaphCare Inc., the healthcare provider at the jail, determined that Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown died from gastrointestinal bleeding due to a pre-existing health condition, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office didn't provide the time when the incident happened.
"We extend our condolences and our prayers to the family of Mr. Crisp," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said.
Crisp had been inmate at the jail since Dec. 6 after he was arrested on a charge of assault on a female, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office notified the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office about Crisp's death, which is standard procedure, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office also asked the State Bureau of Investigation to perform an independent probe of Crisp's death, the agency said.
The sheriff's office professional standards division will also investigate the matter to ensure that there were no policy and procedure violations, the sheriff's office said.
"Each of these measures is our standard response to a death with the (jail)," the sheriff's office said. "Any loss of life is a loss to our community."
John Hinton: 5 impactful stories from 2021
A high school shooting, a standoff, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood and a local Vietnam veteran were among unforgettable news stories in 2021.
A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
'Wish he had surrendered' — Housemates of Edwin Castillo Jr. question fatal outcome of last week's standoff
A housemate of Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr. says Winston-Salem police shouldn’t have fatally shot Castillo during last week’s standoff between Ca…
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
Residents of Happy Hill, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood, talk about area's history while looking ahead to its future
A lot has changed in the 149-year history of Happy Hill. But Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood has remained a source of pride for resi…
Ike Sims is tight-lipped about his time in Vietnam, but he was honored for his rescue efforts under enemy fire
Isaac H. “Ike” Sims is humble about his military service, including the time he spent in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
336-727-7299