An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail dies Friday morning of natural causes

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died Friday morning of natural cases, authorities said.

A doctor with the NaphCare Inc., the healthcare provider at the jail, determined that Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown died from gastrointestinal bleeding due to a pre-existing health condition, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office didn't provide the time when the incident happened.

"We extend our condolences and our prayers to the family of Mr. Crisp," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said.

Crisp had been inmate at the jail since Dec. 6 after he was arrested on a charge of assault on a female, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office notified the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office about Crisp's death, which is standard procedure, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office also asked the State Bureau of Investigation to perform an independent probe of Crisp's death, the agency said.