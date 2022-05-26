 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

An inmate dies in the Surry County Jail in Dobson

An inmate died Thursday inside the Surry County Jail in Dobson, authorities said.

Timothy Norris Cox, 50, had a medical emergency, and the jail's detention officers provided Cox with medical care, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. 

Surry County emergency medical technicians were called to the jail and assisted in rendering medical aid to Cox, the sheriff's office said. 

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Cox was being held in the jail on drug charges, court records show.

The sheriff's office notified the State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. Jail Inspector's Office about Cox's death, the sheriff's office said.

The SBI is investigating the incident.

