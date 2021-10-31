An underlying cause of death for Winston-Salem police sergeant was COVID-19 pneumonia

An underlying cause of death for Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Michael McDonald was COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his death certificate.

McDonald, 49, a 25-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, also died of cardiac arrest and refractory hypoxic respiratory failure, his death certificate says.

Refractory hypoxic respiratory failure is a condition where the body cannot adequately absorb oxygen or expel carbon dioxide, according to WebMD. Consequently, there will not be enough oxygen in the blood to be carried elsewhere in the body.

McDonald died Oct. 22 at Forsyth Medical Center. McDonald’s funeral was held last Wednesday at Salem Funeral Home, followed by a funeral procession to Clemmons.

As of Friday in Forsyth County, there have been 563 COVID-19 deaths among Forsyth residents, state health statistics show. Statewide, 18,050 North Carolinians have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020.

A 1990 graduate of West Forsyth High School, McDonald also served as the supervisor of the Forsyth County joint DWI task force. Police in Winston-Salem and Kernersville and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies who make DWI-related arrests are part of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force.