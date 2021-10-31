An underlying cause of death for Winston-Salem police sergeant was COVID-19 pneumonia

An underlying cause of death for Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Michael McDonald was COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his death certificate.
McDonald, 49, a 25-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, also died of cardiac arrest and refractory hypoxic respiratory failure, his death certificate says.
Refractory hypoxic respiratory failure is a condition where the body cannot adequately absorb oxygen or expel carbon dioxide, according to WebMD. Consequently, there will not be enough oxygen in the blood to be carried elsewhere in the body.
McDonald died Oct. 22 at Forsyth Medical Center. McDonald’s funeral was held last Wednesday at Salem Funeral Home, followed by a funeral procession to Clemmons.
As of Friday in Forsyth County, there have been 563 COVID-19 deaths among Forsyth residents, state health statistics show. Statewide, 18,050 North Carolinians have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020.
A 1990 graduate of West Forsyth High School, McDonald also served as the supervisor of the Forsyth County joint DWI task force. Police in Winston-Salem and Kernersville and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies who make DWI-related arrests are part of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force.
First responders have been hard hit by COVID-19. It is the leading cause of death in the line of duty for law enforcement officers in the United States, killing 498 officers since the start of 2020 compared to 102 gun deaths, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks police fatalities.
Officer Down Memorial Page Inc. of Fairfax, Va., is a non-profit organization that honors America’s fallen law enforcement officers.
It’s not publicly known whether McDonald contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.
The city has not released vaccination rates among first responders. City officials declined to say whether McDonald was vaccinated.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he was deeply saddened about McDonald’s death.
“He was an outstanding member of the Winston-Salem Police Department, and he will be greatly missed,” Joines said. “I don’t believe it is appropriate to comment on vaccinations as we are mourning the loss of this fine public servant.”
Police and city officials also have declined to comment on McDonald’s cause of death, saying that information was part of McDonald’s personnel and medical records.
Police Chief Catrina Thompson has said that those details are not subject to public disclosure. City Manager Lee Garrity referred questions about McDonald’s cause of death to McDonald’s family members.
McDonald’s relatives couldn’t be reached for comment.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County’s public health director, said McDonald’s death was unfortunate.
“For COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County that are reported to the Department of Public Health, we conduct contact tracing and case investigation, for the protection of the community,” Swift said.
Joines announced Friday the criteria he will use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
The city must achieve a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks based on a 14-day average, and there must be fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average, the city of Winston-Salem said in a statement.
On Aug. 20, Joines ordered that a citywide mask mandate be reinstated because of the surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant, the city said. The mandate requires every city resident in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.