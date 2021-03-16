An uptick in COVID-19 is to be expected, doctor says. It’s up to us to make that increase less dramatic.

The recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions could be contributing to an uptick in statewide hospitalizations and positive test rates even as COVID-19 deaths continue to slow during March.
Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide rose for the first time in a week to surpass the 1,000 threshold again at 1,021.
That's up 45 from Monday's count of 976, which represented the first time the daily hospitalization count statewide had been below 1,000 since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 248 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up eight from Monday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 6.7% based on 23,192 tests conducted Sunday. The rate is at its highest level since 6.8% on Feb. 21.
It had dropped as low as 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.1% out of about 400 tests conducted Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
"We've seen the slightest of increases in tests that are positive in our system," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc.
"It's not unexpected as things open up that we're around each other more. We will see little pockets of increases, and we can handle those increases."
Priest said the concern is "how dramatic that uptick could be."
"To avoid a dramatic uptick or dealing with something like Germany where they’re having to shut down again because they’re in a third wave, we have to continue to take those precautions — masking, social distancing and getting vaccinated …," Priest said.
"We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated."
DHHS reported 1,093 new cases Tuesday, compared with 2,166 reported for Monday and 1,337 reported for Sunday
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 887,311.
There were 13 COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday for an overall total of 11,722.
Forsyth update
In Forsyth, 32 new cases were reported Tuesday for an overall total of 32,683.
The number of new cases reported daily has remained below 100 for 15 consecutive reports — and for 23 of the past 26 days.
There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth Tuesday after five were reported Friday. There have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began about a year ago.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
As of noon Tuesday, at least 118,185 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 69,069 adults receiving the first dose, or about 18.1% of county residents, and 49,116 receiving both doses, or 12.8% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 3.41 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.34 million by medical providers and 229,674 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 1.95 million and 1.15 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There also have been 68,019 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 25.4% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 16.2% both doses.
336-727-7376