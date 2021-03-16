An uptick in COVID-19 is to be expected, doctor says. It’s up to us to make that increase less dramatic.

"It's not unexpected as things open up that we're around each other more. We will see little pockets of increases, and we can handle those increases."

Priest said the concern is "how dramatic that uptick could be."

"To avoid a dramatic uptick or dealing with something like Germany where they’re having to shut down again because they’re in a third wave, we have to continue to take those precautions — masking, social distancing and getting vaccinated …," Priest said.

"We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated."

DHHS reported 1,093 new cases Tuesday, compared with 2,166 reported for Monday and 1,337 reported for Sunday

The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 887,311.

There were 13 COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday for an overall total of 11,722.

Forsyth update

In Forsyth, 32 new cases were reported Tuesday for an overall total of 32,683.

The number of new cases reported daily has remained below 100 for 15 consecutive reports — and for 23 of the past 26 days.