Animal control officers remove more than 30 dogs from High Point home amid animal cruelty allegations

Animal control officials have not yet determined whether charges will be filed in a case that involved more than 30 dogs being removed from a home earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the High Point Police Department said Friday.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday, the city of High Point Animal Control Department obtained a search warrant to remove all animals at a home in the 3200 block of Morris Farm Drive. The police report indicates the home is in High Point, but property records show it has a Jamestown mailing address.

A police report noted the incident was in reference to cruelty to animals, but it did not provide any details of those allegations. WGHP-Channel 8 reported that neighbors saw what appeared to be two dead dogs in the backyard, and what looked like other dogs chewing on one of them.

Guilford County Animal Services' Emergency Response team helped the city of High Point Animal Control Department remove 34 small breed dogs from the residence, according to Stephen Carlson, community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services.

"All dogs are currently being held at the Guilford County Animal Resource Center where they are being provided with daily care," Carlson said in an email Friday.

At the request of family members, one dog went with a rescue, according to information provided in the incident report.

Because the dogs are considered evidence, Carlson said he could not provide further details about the dogs, such as the breed(s) and whether any or all of them may eventually be placed for adoption.

