Animal shelter contract in jeopardy. Humane Society wants $1.25 million increase from Forsyth County.

The head of the Forsyth County Humane Society says his group wants to keep running the county animal shelter, but has notified Forsyth County that it will exit its contract to do so as of Jan. 1.

The Humane Society and the county are at loggerheads over money: the Humane Society insists it needs the county to up its payment to the organization for running the shelter from around $600,000 per year to $1.85 million — an increase of more than 200%.

Mark Neff, the president and chief executive of the group, told Forsyth County commissioners during their briefing session on Thursday that his group can’t do the fundraising it takes to keep operating the shelter at the level of care the animals and the community deserve.

County leaders have offered a smaller increase for the Humane Society, and Commissioner Don Martin suggested trimming the budget for the shelter’s operation. But Neff said the shelter “is not a typical business sector.”

“You can reduce payroll expenses, you can reduce marketing expenses,” he said. “But when you ask me to do that, I have to kill an animal to do that.”

For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the county appropriated $602,286 to the Humane Society for operation of the shelter, but Neff told commissioners that it takes $2.1 million per year to run it, and that the group can no longer cover that gap through fundraising.

According to County Manager Dudley Watts, Neff visited him on Oct. 1 wanting to invoke the 90-day notice for exiting the Humane Society’s agreement to run the shelter. Negotiations followed during October, during which the county offered to pay the group about $1.1 million annually.

Neff wrote an email to County Manager Dudley Watts on Oct. 28 turning down the county’s offer.

The county entered a lease and service agreement with the Humane Society in 2017 that put the nonprofit group in control of the county-owned animal shelter on Sturmer Park Circle, off University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem.

Quality of care

Neff said the Humane Society had “tremendous issues with the quality of care” the county provided when it ran the shelter, and said the organization has now become one of the leaders in the state in the quality of care at the shelter.

As well, he said, Humane Society has increased the “save rate” among animals brought to the shelter from 36% to 78%.

County officials say that in 2017, during initial contract negotiations, the Humane Society had seven employees to staff the shelter, including a full-time supervisor, a part-time veterinarian, and five other part-time employees.

By 2022, the number of employees had risen to 43. That includes a medical team of eight employees, including two veterinarians, three surgical technicians, a surgery coordinator, a medical manager and a medical coordinator.

County officials say personnel costs total $1.7 million of the $1.85 million increase the Human Society had asked.

What’s changed, Neff said, are expectations around animal care.

“We are no longer alienating members of our community,” he said. “We are bringing people in, we are having conversations, we are informing, we’re giving them the tools and the resources they need today that will change tomorrow and the next day. Our goal is to work on reducing that intake. That takes time.”

All or nothing

Commissioner Don Martin expressed frustration on Thursday that Neff didn’t seem willing to budge on the money.

“What bothers me about this is that there’s not an option in between,” Martin said. “It almost seems you want to get out ... I’m having trouble with all or nothing. We need to be somewhere in between and I don’t feel you are helping us get there.”

Martin also wondered why the Humane Society is only now asking for an increase, some five months after the county passed its budget.

Neff said the county’s counteroffer would involve removing medical services and other essential parts of what the Humane Society does at the shelter. He said that what he’s asking is in line with the expenses that other counties are incurring for care.

Neff added that the fundraising climate has changed and that the “the amount of reserves that we have have become exhausted.”

“We have two choices,” he said. “Make the request of this county to appropriately fund the contract ... or we bankrupt the organization and the Forsyth Humane Society does not exist. And that is certainly not something we are going to do. It is more important that we maintain that mission.”

In a telephone interview Friday, Neff downplayed the chances that the Humane Society will actually quit running the shelter. Neff said he’s confident a new agreement can be reached with Forsyth County. But he acknowledged that the two sides were “definitely far apart.”

Meanwhile, Forsyth County is having to consider how much money it would take to take over operation of the animal shelter on short notice.

County budget analysts say that to return to 2017 staffing levels would take an extra $300,000 in the current fiscal year. The county would hire a staff of 15. Or, the county could operate at a reduced level by eliminating adoption services and transfer out available cats and dogs.