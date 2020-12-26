Annette Beatty: We are capable of redefining ourselves

2020 will forever be etched in my mind as the year of paradoxical redefining; life as we knew it before 2020 has been redefined on so many levels and in so many ways. The COVID-19 pandemic, the shocking visual of George Floyd’s death that shook the core of the earth’s collective conscience and the awakening of our youth to the urgency for positive and sustained change met on the stages of the world and demanded a response from individuals, organizations and governments.

Against the backdrop of lockdowns and social distancing spawned by the global pandemic, a stark paradox of activity emerged. George Floyd’s death sent millions of people around the world into the streets to demand that business as usual be redefined to reflect the will of the people for equity in treatment, equity in opportunity, and equity before the law. “Black Lives Matter” was redefined in the minds of people who saw with new eyes what some have seen for hundreds of years through their experiences every day.