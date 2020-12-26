Annette Beatty: We are capable of redefining ourselves

2020 will forever be etched in my mind as the year of paradoxical redefining; life as we knew it before 2020 has been redefined on so many levels and in so many ways. The COVID-19 pandemic, the shocking visual of George Floyd’s death that shook the core of the earth’s collective conscience and the awakening of our youth to the urgency for positive and sustained change met on the stages of the world and demanded a response from individuals, organizations and governments.
Against the backdrop of lockdowns and social distancing spawned by the global pandemic, a stark paradox of activity emerged. George Floyd’s death sent millions of people around the world into the streets to demand that business as usual be redefined to reflect the will of the people for equity in treatment, equity in opportunity, and equity before the law. “Black Lives Matter” was redefined in the minds of people who saw with new eyes what some have seen for hundreds of years through their experiences every day.
Education became a pivotal point of redefinition for communities around the world. With redefinition, the notion that schools exist to educate the populace gave way to the expressed need for schools to continue operating to meet the social and emotional needs of students. Open schools were even touted as a bedrock of the economy. In-person instruction became remote learning and the digital divide could no longer be hidden. Education leaders heroically grappled with these issues; they redefined roles and resources to meet the needs of students and stakeholders. Through these processes, a challenging paradox emerged detailing how to educate students in person and meet their social and emotional needs while socially distancing.
When I think of our collective experiences for 2020, I think about the connections I have with my family, the community, my profession, friends and neighbors around the world, I think of how we have had to adapt our traditions, customs, habits and social behaviors. We don’t hug each other when we meet anymore; I miss that. Funerals aren’t what they used to be; how do you comfort someone from afar? Weddings have become distanced affairs that bind people together.
2020 has shown us that we are capable of redefining ourselves and our roles in society; 2020 has proven once again that in the worst of times the best in us rises to the occasion.
Dr. Annette Beatty is a teacher at Clemmons Elementary School. She chose to write an essay on 2020.
336-727-7420
In this Series
A year like no other
-
Annette Beatty: We are capable of redefining ourselves
-
Clifford Owens:Like someone stabbing you in the heart
-
Marshall Marvelli: I want to be with my students
- 7 updates