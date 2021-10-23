Anniversary trek ends with Bethabara to Salem Square walk on Tuesday

A group of walkers that started in Bethlehem, Pa., on Sept. 28, will finish in Bethabara on Monday afternoon, ending the historical portion of the anniversary walk.
On Tuesday, there will be a 6.5-mile walk from Bethabara to Salem Square beginning at 12:15 p.m. The group will stop at Corpening Plaza at 3:30 p.m., then continue to Salem Square in front of Salem Academy and College for a community-wide celebration at 4 p.m.
The walk is one of several events planned throughout the school year marking the 250th anniversary of Salem Academy and College.
