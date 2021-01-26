Anonymous $1 million donation funds African American studies program at Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University has received a $1 million donation for its new African-American studies program this fall, the university said Tuesday.

An anonymous donor provided the money for the university's new academic initiative, WFU said in a statement.

"African American Studies at Wake Forest will build on our historic liberal arts tradition and will also deepen our understanding of pro humanitate,” said Corey D. B. Walker, WFU's professor of the humanities and inaugural director of its African American studies program. "We are grateful for this generous gift that will enable us to better understand the complexity of the human experience and bring to campus visionary scholars who work on questions critical to the future of the nation."

The gift will establish the Dolly A. McPherson Fund for African American Studies, which is named for the long-time professor of English at Wake Forest who made significant contributions to African American literary studies, WFU said.

McPherson, who died in 2011 at age 82, was the first full-time Black woman to be a full-time faculty member at Wake Forest when she was hired in the 1974. McPherson is the author of "Order Out of Chaos: The Autobiographical Works of Maya Angelou," the university said.