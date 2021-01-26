Anonymous $1 million donation funds African American studies program at Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University has received a $1 million donation for its new African-American studies program this fall, the university said Tuesday.
An anonymous donor provided the money for the university's new academic initiative, WFU said in a statement.
"African American Studies at Wake Forest will build on our historic liberal arts tradition and will also deepen our understanding of pro humanitate,” said Corey D. B. Walker, WFU's professor of the humanities and inaugural director of its African American studies program. "We are grateful for this generous gift that will enable us to better understand the complexity of the human experience and bring to campus visionary scholars who work on questions critical to the future of the nation."
The gift will establish the Dolly A. McPherson Fund for African American Studies, which is named for the long-time professor of English at Wake Forest who made significant contributions to African American literary studies, WFU said.
McPherson, who died in 2011 at age 82, was the first full-time Black woman to be a full-time faculty member at Wake Forest when she was hired in the 1974. McPherson is the author of "Order Out of Chaos: The Autobiographical Works of Maya Angelou," the university said.
The fund will help support the development of African American studies, including the creation of new and innovative courses, faculty research and collaboration, and a variety of programming designed to critically address issues of public concern, WFU said.
“This investment signals that we are committed to doing something special at Wake Forest and that African American Studies is more than just a program or department,” Walker said. “African-American Studies is vitally important in this moment. It is a way in which we begin to construct and reconstruct knowledge and broaden our ideas of what it means to be human in the world.”
The program will be distinguished by its primary focus on the cultures, knowledge, and expressions of African descended people in the southern United States and their global reverberations, WFU said.
"It will look to the South as a generative place of idea creation and new ways of thinking," Walker said.
336-727-7299