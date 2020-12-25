Anonymously, the 'Mask Fairy Friend' made and distributed hundreds of masks. The 'glimmer of hope' came from a Winston-Salem woman.

While the pandemic has everyone covering their mouths and noses, one well-wisher has masked her identity as well.
Known as the “Mask Fairy Friend,” the local Good Samaritan has distributed more than 500 handmade masks.
“It was a glimmer of hope that we all need right now under the stress and tension,” said Mike Mabe, who received a military-themed mask from the Mask Fairy Friend. “That someone did this out of the goodness of their heart is uplifting and heartwarming to me as a veteran.”
Mabe, a Vietnam War veteran, was one of 200 veterans who received a mask at a drive-thru Veterans Appreciation event in mid-November.
His black and white spotted mask — adorned with several Army emblems and the word “Army” — was accompanied by a note signed “#MaskFairyFriend” that thanked Mabe for his service.
“The safety of our nation mattered to you, now your safety matters to me,” the note read. “This mask is a small gesture of thanks to help keep you and others safer in this crazy Covid world.”
Mabe, a Pfafftown resident, said the note and mask meant a lot, especially in a year where parades and other Veterans Day activities were canceled.
“Seeing the appreciation and respect for veterans, especially this year, touched my heart,” said Mabe, who donated blood for the 70th time on Veterans Day as an alternate celebration. “I thought ‘Man, someone put in some nice design work, tedious sewing and this nice note. I wonder who did that.’”
While the identity of the Mask Fairy Friend has been shrouded in mystery since residents began receiving masks in June, Lou Ann Pacula said she adopted the title because she didn’t need the credit and the anonymity added a sprinkle of magic.
Pacula began sending out masks with poems anonymously to friends and family under the guise of the Mask Fairy Friend after being furloughed in the spring. Only recently have people started to realize it was her, she said.
“I thought it added a little mystery, a little fun, like leaving flowers on someone’s doorstep,” said Pacula, a Wake Forest graduate. “All you know is someone out there is thinking of you.”
Pacula — who uses the 1950s sewing machine her late mother gave her — said the masks were a way for her to infuse some good into the world during a tumultuous time.
Donating both time and materials, Pacula has also sent nearly 100 masks to her brother in Puerto Rico to distribute with the one rule that they can’t be sold, only given to those in need.
“My brother lives in a poorer area, so many of them don’t have masks,” Pacula said. “Just hearing about the smiles on their faces makes it all worth it.”
Pacula, whose father was in the Navy, said she was inspired by the service of local veterans and wanted to show her appreciation.
She spent six weeks making masks the 235 masks, which came in five styles: Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and a patriotic mishmash of stars and stripes.
“We just can’t do enough for our veterans,” said Pacula, director of events at Flow Automotive. “I grew up with some of the hatefulness during the Vietnam War, so I’m glad to live in an era where that isn’t the case. I couldn’t think of a better group to help.”
Don Timmons, a Vietnam War veteran, said Pacula’s contribution was invaluable to the 300 veterans and family members who attended the Veterans Appreciation event.
The masks were part of the gift bags handed out at the drive-thru event, which also included a hot dog lunch, live music and a ceremony to honor a local 104-year-old Army nurse from World War II.
“I’m really happy that someone cared enough to do all that work,” said Timmons, who organized the event through Trellis Supportive Care. “What she did was very special. It was a much-needed kindness this year.”