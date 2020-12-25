Anonymously, the 'Mask Fairy Friend' made and distributed hundreds of masks. The 'glimmer of hope' came from a Winston-Salem woman.

While the identity of the Mask Fairy Friend has been shrouded in mystery since residents began receiving masks in June, Lou Ann Pacula said she adopted the title because she didn’t need the credit and the anonymity added a sprinkle of magic.

Pacula began sending out masks with poems anonymously to friends and family under the guise of the Mask Fairy Friend after being furloughed in the spring. Only recently have people started to realize it was her, she said.

“I thought it added a little mystery, a little fun, like leaving flowers on someone’s doorstep,” said Pacula, a Wake Forest graduate. “All you know is someone out there is thinking of you.”

Pacula — who uses the 1950s sewing machine her late mother gave her — said the masks were a way for her to infuse some good into the world during a tumultuous time.

Donating both time and materials, Pacula has also sent nearly 100 masks to her brother in Puerto Rico to distribute with the one rule that they can’t be sold, only given to those in need.

“My brother lives in a poorer area, so many of them don’t have masks,” Pacula said. “Just hearing about the smiles on their faces makes it all worth it.”