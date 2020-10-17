 Skip to main content
Another 81 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, 1 additional death reported
Another 81 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, 1 additional death reported

Forsyth County has surpassed the 8,000 mark in COVID-19 cases with another surge in daily cases, along with an additional virus-related death.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday Forsyth had 81 cases for the second consecutive day.

It's the highest daily total since 85 cases were reported for Oct. 1. DHHS also reported 74 cases on Thursday, 71 on Wednesday and 60 on Tuesday.

There have been 8,049 cases in Forsyth since mid-March.

The latest reported death in Forsyth raises the overall total to 111.

Meanwhile, there were 2,102 cases reported statewide for Friday.

That's down from a record daily high of 2,684 cases reported on Friday and 2,532 on Thursday.

The total statewide case count stands at 243,725. As of Monday, nearly 89% of those infected are considered recovered.

Meanwhile, the state is at 3,929 virus-related deaths with 19 additional deaths reported Saturday.

Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that she and Cooper do not have "a magic number or any one metric that we look at when we make these (restrictions) decisions. These metrics are all interrelated."

Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.6% positive rate out of Thursday's 38,152 tests in North Carolina.

Cohen has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Statewide COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,140 on Saturday, down eight from Friday. Hospitalizations reached a nine-week high of 1,152 on Tuesday and have been above 1,000 daily since Oct. 6.

Small gatherings

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that community spread continues to be the main driver of the uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Ohl said he remains as concerned about smaller scale social gatherings as large political, sports, entertainment gatherings and protests.

"Household-based social gatherings, whether on vacation, family get-togethers," Ohl said.

"They seem innocuous, but the concern is that as two household bubbles come together, COVID could be hiding in one of those bubbles, and infections are occurring that way."

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped nearly 39% from 175,815 to 243,725 as of 11 a.m. Saturday. The death toll has increased 36% from 2,889 to 3,929.

Gov. Roy Cooper added his voice Thursday to those cautioning that many key COVID-19 metrics in the state are “going in the wrong direction.”

Like Cohen, Cooper said he does not want to go backward and tighten socioeconomic restrictions.

But he cautioned that the combination of the pandemic, the arrival of the 2020-21 flu season, and lax adhering to social distancing guidelines could push the numbers high enough to force his hand.

Latest numbers

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Friday (latest day available): 7,048 out of 7,968, or about 88.4%.

Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Friday (latest day available): 810.

Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Thursday (latest day available): 4.7% out of about 1,550 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.

Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday (latest day available): 206,471, or 88.7%.

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Friday: 237, second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

DHHS reported there were 38,152 tests statewide Friday, raising the overall total to 3.57 million.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Triad, Northwest N.C. cases

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been at least 38,963 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 16% of statewide cases. There have been 564 reported deaths, representing 14.3% of statewide total.

The case breakdown:

Alamance: 4,757

Alleghany: 264

Ashe: 364

Davidson: 3,404

Davie: 696

Forsyth: 8,049

Guilford: 10,357

Randolph: 3,443

Rockingham: 1,690

Stokes: 615

Surry: 1,599

Watauga: 1,288

Wilkes: 1,543

Yadkin: 894

The breakdown for deaths is:

Guilford: 192

Forsyth: 111

Alamance: 59

Randolph: 57

Davidson: 42

Wilkes: 36

Surry: 26

Rockingham: 17

Yadkin: 9

Davie: 6

Stokes: 5

Watauga: 2

Alleghany: 1

Ashe: 1

