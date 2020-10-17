Another 81 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, 1 additional death reported

"They seem innocuous, but the concern is that as two household bubbles come together, COVID could be hiding in one of those bubbles, and infections are occurring that way."

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped nearly 39% from 175,815 to 243,725 as of 11 a.m. Saturday. The death toll has increased 36% from 2,889 to 3,929.

Gov. Roy Cooper added his voice Thursday to those cautioning that many key COVID-19 metrics in the state are “going in the wrong direction.”

Like Cohen, Cooper said he does not want to go backward and tighten socioeconomic restrictions.

But he cautioned that the combination of the pandemic, the arrival of the 2020-21 flu season, and lax adhering to social distancing guidelines could push the numbers high enough to force his hand.

Latest numbers

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Friday (latest day available): 7,048 out of 7,968, or about 88.4%.

Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Friday (latest day available): 810.