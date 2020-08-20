A recent uptick in COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County continued with a 63rd victim being reported Thursday by state health officials.
There have been 10 deaths reported in Forsyth since Aug. 14, including three on Aug. 14, four on Monday, two on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said part of the increase in deaths can be attributed to the surge in cases during July.
According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, for those who have died from COVID, the median time from first symptom to death is about 19 days. Most people with a severe case typically aren’t admitted into an intensive care unit until Day 12 of symptoms.
By comparison, it can take one to two weeks to recover from mild symptoms, and four to six week to recover from severe symptoms.
“We had such high numbers in July, particularly among our older population having morbidity and other complications,” Swift said.
The latest Forsyth COVID surveillance report, which features data as of Saturday, had 49 of the 56 deaths at that time being individuals 55 and older.
“We’re reporting the deaths each day, reflecting them as soon as we are notified” by DHHS, Swift said.
“Sometimes it takes the state a few days to confirm a (COVID-19 related) death, including where it took place.” He cited the example of Kernersville’s city limits being in both Forsyth and Guilford.
Forsyth nearing 5,700 cases
With 61 new cases Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has Forsyth’s overall total at 5,681 since mid-March.
For August, daily cases reported in Forsyth have ranged from nine to 65 after being at 88 as recently as July 31.
Forsyth health officials say that 4,960 residents, or 87.3%, are counted as recovered. There are 658 residents listed with active cases.
DHHS reported that, as of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 127,749 North Carolinians (87.8% of those infected since mid-March) considered recovered from the virus.
North Carolina is nearing 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — at 149,904 as of noon Thursday — with 1,972 new cases Wednesday. It is the highest daily total since 1,979 on Aug. 6.
DHHS reported 34 additional deaths Wednesday for an overall total of 2,465.
There have been at least 23,527 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases. There have been at least 392 reported deaths in the region, representing 15.9% of the statewide total.
College focus
Swift said county health officials have shifted some of their focus toward potential community spread at local colleges and universities, and the ripple effect from people returning from Labor Day vacations.
“A lot of our concern now is in those directions, and what the next 10 to 14 days will look like,” Swift said. “28% of our cases are from those ages 25 and under.
“We expect we will see additional cases related to people getting together for cookouts and gatherings.”
Swift said the health department has gotten “ample cooperation” from the local colleges and universities “ever since the pandemic started.”
“They have been working with us since students have been back on contact tracing, so all of us can respond quickly and isolate infected individuals,” whether they live on or off campus.
Swift said part of the tracking challenge with colleges and universities is where do students identify they are from when they are tested – their home or student address. If it is the home address, the local county health department receives the case from the state DHHS.
Rural increases
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious-disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said a recent trend is a surge in cases in rural counties.
“There are still some areas of the state that are struggling, particularly more rural areas as the pandemic matures,” Ohl said.
For example, Surry County has 1,041 cases and 11 deaths as of noon Thursday, while Wilkes County has 945 cases and 19 deaths.
A common denominator for Surry and Wilkes has been an outbreak at a meat-processing production facility — Wayne Foods in Surry and Tyson Farms in Wilkes — or a long-term care facility.
DHHS officials have said one key way to measure community spread of COVID-19 is looking at cases by ZIP code.
For Surry, the biggest case total by ZIP code is 27030 of Mount Airy with 512 cases and eight deaths as of noon Thursday, followed by 185 for 27017 of Dobson and 181 cases and three deaths for 28621 of Elkin.
There have been three resident deaths at the PruittHealth nursing home in Elkin.
For Wilkes, the largest case total by ZIP code is 335 cases and five deaths for 28659 of North Wilkesboro, and 252 cases and eight deaths for 28697 of Wilkesboro.
Swift said that while the ZIP code data “can be informative, it’s not necessarily the end point for where cases are clustering if someone works elsewhere, but tests positive in their home county, or vice versa.”
There were several examples of Forsyth residents testing positive from an outbreak where they work at the Tyson Foods facility in Wilkes.
Ohl said the recent trend of lower COVID-19 cases in the Triad is due primarily to more individuals wearing masks and taking social distancing guidelines more seriously.
However, Ohl cautioned that after what might be similar case trends through mid-fall, November and December could be challenging as seasonal influenza cases begin.
“There’s obvious concern that COVID might be worse then, with flu around and other respiratory viruses, too,” Ohl said.
“As people get sick, we’re going to have to sort people with COVID from people who have the flu from people with other viruses.”
