Forsyth County's 63rd COVID-19 related death was reported Thursday. Ten such deaths have been reported in Forsyth from Aug. 13 through Thursday, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS reported 61 new cases in Forsyth for an overall total of 5,681. For August, daily cases reported in Forsyth have ranged from nine to 65 after being at 88 as recently as July 31.
Forsyth health officials say that 4,960 residents, or 87.3%, are counted as recovered. There are 658 residents listed with active cases.
DHHS reported that, as of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 127,749 North Carolinians (87.8% of those infected since mid-March) considered recovered from the virus.
North Carolina is nearing 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — at 149,904 as of noon Thursday — with 1,972 new cases Wednesday. It is the highest daily total since 1,979 on Aug. 6.
DHHS reported 34 additional deaths Wednesday for an overall total of 2,465.
Guilford County had 96 new cases Wednesday for a total of 6,165, while deaths remained unchanged at 160.
There have been at least 23,527 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases.
There have been at least 392 reported deaths in the region, representing 15.9% of the statewide total.
COVID metrics
The number of North Carolinians currently hospitalized is at 1,023, up 22 from Wednesday. There have been at least 1,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 every day but one since July 7.
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 7% and 10% since mid-May. However, it was as low as 5% on Aug. 10. It was up to 8% on Thursday after being at 7% on Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, cautioned that she wants to see at least a seven day average at 5% — and preferably a 14-day average — before considering it a leading indicator of less COVID-19 in North Carolina.
DHHS reported there were 21,375 tests conducted statewide Wednesday, down from 26,323 on Tuesday, but up from 11,474 on Monday that represented at least a one-month low.
During August, the daily testing range has been between 11,474 on Monday and 31,742 on Aug. 13.
Gov. Roy Cooper said DHHS officials are aware of a recent decrease in demand for testing that’s contributing to the lower daily totals.
On Aug. 5, Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as in K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen said Wednesday that, overall, the five metrics have either stabilized or are on slight downward trends so far in August, although still at elevated levels.
Cooper credited the stabilization and slight downward trends to the fact many North Carolinians are adhering to the mask mandate he put into place June 26.
However, Cooper and Cohen expressed concern about COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters at or near college campuses, such as UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State University.
Cooper indicated he is considering issuing an executive order, if it becomes necessary, to heighten enforcement of Phase Two guidelines in those communities.
“Individual actions impact our statewide numbers,” Cooper said. “Personal responsibility from people of all ages is key.”
