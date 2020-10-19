Another COVID-19 death reported in Forsyth County, bringing death toll to 112. 24 new cases reported

Forsyth County reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but one new death from the disease, bringing the county's death toll to 112, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service said Monday.
Forsyth reported 24 cases Sunday — the lowest daily count since 19 on Oct. 6.
By comparison, there were 82 cases Saturday, 81 each on Friday and Thursday, and 74 on Wednesday.
There have been 8,155 cases in Forsyth and 112 virus-related deaths since mid-March.
Meanwhile, there were 1,144 cases reported statewide Monday. That's down from a record daily high of 2,684 cases reported on Friday and 2,532 on Thursday.
The total statewide case count stands at 247,172. As of Oct. 12, nearly 89% of those infected statewide are considered recovered.
Meanwhile, the state is at 3,939 virus-related deaths with five additional deaths reported Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 5.7% positive rate out of Saturday's 32,581 tests in North Carolina.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary. has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
Support Local Journalism
Statewide COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,142 on Monday, up 13 from Sunday.
Hospitalizations reached a nine-week high of 1,152 on Oct. 13 and have been above 1,000 daily since Oct. 6.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 40.5% from 175,815 to 247,172 as of noon Monday. The death toll has increased 36.3% from 2,889 to 3,939.
Latest numbers
*Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Monday (latest day available): 7,142 out of 8,155, or about 87.6%.
*Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Monday (latest day available): 901.
*Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Sunday (latest day available): 4.7% out of about 1,100 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
*Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Oct. 12 (latest day available): 206,471, or 88.7%.
*Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Monday: 255, second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
*DHHS said 94% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Monday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
*DHHS reported there were 29,966 tests statewide Sunday, raising the overall total to 3.64 million.
