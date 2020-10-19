Another COVID-19 death reported in Forsyth County, bringing death toll to 112. 24 new cases reported

Forsyth County reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but one new death from the disease, bringing the county's death toll to 112, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service said Monday.

Forsyth reported 24 cases Sunday — the lowest daily count since 19 on Oct. 6.

By comparison, there were 82 cases Saturday, 81 each on Friday and Thursday, and 74 on Wednesday.

There have been 8,155 cases in Forsyth and 112 virus-related deaths since mid-March.

Meanwhile, there were 1,144 cases reported statewide Monday. That's down from a record daily high of 2,684 cases reported on Friday and 2,532 on Thursday.

The total statewide case count stands at 247,172. As of Oct. 12, nearly 89% of those infected statewide are considered recovered.

Meanwhile, the state is at 3,939 virus-related deaths with five additional deaths reported Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.