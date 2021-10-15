Another COVID-19 death reported in Forsyth County.

“What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.

Swift said that was the scenario in January and February, as well.

“Those daily cases may go down after reaching a peak, but folks with COVID still may be dealing with complications that could lead to death, particularly among the unvaccinated,” Swift said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that new cases are trending down on the seven-day average.

"We really haven't seen any super-spreader events or real problems from the (Carolina Classic) fair, but it may a little hard to sort out with contract tracing," Ohl said.

Ohl said a main factor in community spread of COVID-19 is family clusters where multiple members are infected at the same time, particularly those under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination.

Statewide numbers

DHHS reported 3,182 new cases Friday, compared with 3,761 Thursday, 3,329 Wednesday and 2,148 Tuesday.