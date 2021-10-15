Another COVID-19 death reported in Forsyth County.

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County remained on a slight downward trend as another resident died from COVID-19.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 113 new cases.
That brings the county's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 50,752 cases and 540 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 28 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.
September’s 53 related deaths made it the third deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines became readily available in mid-April.
Public and local hospital officials say the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. and the state have been among unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.
About 32% of Forsyth’s COVID-19 related deaths, or 173, have occurred since April 15.
“What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.
Swift said that was the scenario in January and February, as well.
“Those daily cases may go down after reaching a peak, but folks with COVID still may be dealing with complications that could lead to death, particularly among the unvaccinated,” Swift said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that new cases are trending down on the seven-day average.
"We really haven't seen any super-spreader events or real problems from the (Carolina Classic) fair, but it may a little hard to sort out with contract tracing," Ohl said.
Ohl said a main factor in community spread of COVID-19 is family clusters where multiple members are infected at the same time, particularly those under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 3,182 new cases Friday, compared with 3,761 Thursday, 3,329 Wednesday and 2,148 Tuesday.
The 1,786 new cases reported Monday was the lowest for North Carolina since July 27.
There were 46 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.45 million COVID-19 cases and 17,456 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 2,074 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Friday, down 132 from Thursday’s report.
Monday’s hospitalization count of 2,013 was the lowest since Aug. 8.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 462 COVID-19 patients, down 36 from Thursday’s report.
North Carolina had 564 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, down 26 from Thursday’s report. There were 31 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Friday.
Statewide, 373 patients were on ventilators. The peak number of N.C. patients on ventilators came Sept. 12, with 701.
Ohl said COVID-19 hospitalizations, including usage of ICU beds, are trending down slowly in the Triad.
"If you are hospitalized in an ICU with COVID, your length of stay can be up to a month or longer," Ohl said.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate is 6.1% based on 57,745 tests conducted Wednesday. Thursday's positive rate of 5.9% was the lowest since July 17.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 8.62% over the past 14 days.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.27 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 422,610 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Friday, 226,299 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 210,994 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 56%.
336-727-7376