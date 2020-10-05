Another daily surge in COVID-19 cases across NC. Forsyth reports 126 over the weekend.

North Carolina — as expected — saw another surge Monday in daily COVID-19 cases related to a shortfall in laboratory data reporting over the weekend.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,258 new cases on Monday after just 610 were reported on Sunday.

DHHS cautioned Sunday that it "experienced technical issues which prevented some laboratory data files from being processed." That means cases that would have been reported Sunday appeared in Monday's count.

COVID-19 related cases in North Carolina were at 219,754 as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. However, there were just three deaths reported Sunday for an overall total of 3,637.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth County had 126 new cases over the weekend, including 55 reported Monday, for an overall total of 7,363.

Forsyth had 85 cases reported on Thursday, which represented the most in any 24-hour period since late July. DHHS said technical issues with daily laboratory filings meant that Thursday's report had data from the previous day.

There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth over the weekend with the total remaining at 104. At least 73 of the people who died were 65 or older.