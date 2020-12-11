 Skip to main content
Another day, another COVID-19 record in NC. Health secretary says Thanksgiving spike is here.
0 comments
Another day, another COVID-19 record in NC. Health secretary says Thanksgiving spike is here.

North Carolina surged to a staggering 7,540 new COVID-19 cases in Friday's report as the state's health secretary declares the arrival of the projected Thanksgiving holiday wave.

The latest record high in new cases represents a 16% jump from the previous record of 6,495 reported Wednesday.

The statewide case total has climbed to 423,623, up 41% since Nov. 11, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Many health-care experts predicted another spike in cases because of people attending family and other social gatherings during the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

"Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming," Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.

"We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings."

Cohen repeated her call for North Carolinians to adhere to the Three 3Ws — wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing hands often.

"Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives," Cohen said.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”

Cooper responded to the most recent surge by issuing Executive Order No. 181, which asks people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All sales of alcohol to be consumed on-premises are required to end at 9 p.m.

The curfew begins Friday and is set to end Jan. 8.

COVID-19 update 

Forsyth County had 329 new cases in Friday's report, DHHS said. It's the second highest daily total ever, trailing only the 364 cases reported Wednesday.

The overall county total has reached 16,015.

Forsyth had no additional deaths, leaving the overall COVID-19 death toll at 178 in the county. There were 38 additional deaths statewide, increasing the toll to 5,752 in North Carolina.

Forsyth is listed by DHHS in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the county alert system.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

Worsening trends

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high of 2,514 in Friday's report, up 70 from Thursday's report.

It is the 14th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said.

The Triad region also had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19  patients at 728, up 15 from Thursday's report. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past seven weeks.

Forsyth public health officials said that, as of noon Wednesday, there were 99 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state's positivity rate was at 10.4% based on a daily record of 55,462 tests conducted Wednesday. That's down from a record 11.7% Monday, when from 39,148 tests were conducted.

The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record 12.4% out of about 2,000 tests on Wednesday. The previous record had been 11.9% out of about 1,100 tests on Monday.

According to Forsyth public health officials, as of noon Thursday, about 82% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 12,848 out of 15,686. There are a record 2,842 active cases in the county.

Curfew reaction

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that Cooper's statewide curfew "is a real shot across the bow for us in North Carolina."

The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.

The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.

"If our cases keep going up, and if we still have problems with people not following the 3 Ws, we're going to find ourselves in a full lockdown," Ohl said. "That's not what we want."

Ohl cautioned residents in suburban and rural counties that their case counts are surging at a higher rate per 100,000 than Forsyth and Guilford.

"There's less mask wearing in rural counties," Ohl said.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Cone Health testing

Cone Health said Friday it is moving to online scheduling and indoor testing for COVID-19, beginning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cone said the move is expected "to reduce waits for people seeking tests and keep long lines of traffic from blocking major roadways.

Appointments will be needed for testing at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville on Tuesday, as well as on Wednesday at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and Cone Health Green Valley campus in Greensboro.

Scheduling can be done online at www.conehealth.com/testing or by texting “COVID” to 88453.

Individuals are asked to stay in their vehicle once they arrive at a testing site. A testing site representative will bring them into the building in a socially distanced manner when it's time for their appointment.

Although individuals being tested do not have to pay, they are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one. Test results are available in five business days

