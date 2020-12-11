Another day, another COVID-19 record in NC. Health secretary says Thanksgiving spike is here.

North Carolina surged to a staggering 7,540 new COVID-19 cases in Friday's report as the state's health secretary declares the arrival of the projected Thanksgiving holiday wave.

The latest record high in new cases represents a 16% jump from the previous record of 6,495 reported Wednesday.

The statewide case total has climbed to 423,623, up 41% since Nov. 11, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Many health-care experts predicted another spike in cases because of people attending family and other social gatherings during the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

"Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming," Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.

"We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings."

Cohen repeated her call for North Carolinians to adhere to the Three 3Ws — wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing hands often.

"Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives," Cohen said.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”