Another day, another record high number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, across NC. County reports 3 more deaths.

Even with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, there's an expectation that the daily case count could begin to decline, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

"We may be getting up close to our peak … possibly in the next week," Ohl said Thursday.

Ohl said he was basing that projection on how the omicron variant peaked in other areas, such as New York, states in New England and the United Kingdom.

"Just because you've rounded the curve doesn't mean you are out of the woods," Ohl said. "It takes a while for cases to come down from high levels, but it could be substantially down by the end of the month."

Hospitalizations

North Carolina reached a record high number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations for a second consecutive day amid the continuing surge in the omicron variant. There were at 4,275 patients across the state as of Thursday.

The previous high was 4,098.