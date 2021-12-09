Another Forsyth County resident dies of COVID-19.

Forsyth had another COVID-19 death and 152 new cases between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Meanwhile, the state reached a two-month high for the daily new case count at 4,153, as well as a six-week high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1,473.
Forsyth has had a total of 55,241 cases of COVID-19 and 592 related deaths during the pandemic.
So far this year, the county has had 367 COVID-19 related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169 reported Dec. 2.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county averaged of 100 new cases daily over the previous two weeks. That represents a 24% increase over the previous two weeks.
“So we’re seeing the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings, Swift said.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Swift said it is likely that the omicron variant, which has been seen as nearby as Georgia, will be found in North Carolina and locally within the next one to two weeks.
“Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (among vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue,” Swift said.
“Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups.”
Statewide update
The 4,152 new cases reported statewide are compared with 3,294 Wednesday, with 2,104 Tuesday and 2,101 Monday.
The last time the daily case count was higher was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 32 COVID-19-related deaths reported between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.56 million COVID-19 cases and 18,955 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,473 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 102 from Wednesday. That’s the highest number since 1,521 on Oct. 24.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 445 COVID-19 patients, up 51 from Wednesday. The Triad remains with the highest regional count in the state.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.1% on Thursday, down from 8% on Wednesday.
The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
The Food and Drug Administration approved on Thursday permitting Pfizer booster shots for those ages 16 and 17.
The next step is for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend the boosters for those ages.
As of noon Thursday, 1.84 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or just under 5.6 million with the two-dose regimen and 459,833 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Thursday, 222,794 Forsyth residents — or 58% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 67%, Wake County 69% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
Swift said Tuesday that at least 5,554 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 16% of the 35,400 county’s children in that age range.
Swift said that 2,019 Forsyth children in that age range, or 6%, are fully vaccinated.
DHHS said that, as of Tuesday, about 14% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 125,000, have received at least one dose.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 45%.
336-727-7376