Another History Channel appearance for Winston-Salem bladesmith in 'Forged in Fire' competition

Bladesmith Fermin Lopez of Winston-Salem will appear for a second time in a “Forged in Fire” competition on the History Channel.

The History Channel is airing a three-part “Forged In Fire” Armed Forces Tournament event where eight armed forces members — and former “Forged In Fire” competitors — will go head-to-head in an intense five-hour battle.

Four competitors will participate in two head-to-head duels in Part 1, airing July 21, with two winners heading to the final tournament.

Then four competitors will participate in two head-to-head duels in Part 2, airing July 28. One of those duels will feature Lopez.

Winners from each episode will meet in the third and final tournament, airing Aug. 4.

Lopez, a U.S. Army veteran, first appeared as a contestant on “Forged in Fire” in 2019 when top bladesmiths from each branch of the U.S. military — Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy — competed to earn a $50,000 prize. Lopez was a finalist in the competition.

