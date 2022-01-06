Another record high for new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, NC. 2 more related deaths in the county.

"It's getting hard to wrap your mind around the increase in cases," Swift said. "We're hopeful that we will reach a peak with omicron within a couple of weeks and it will decrease as rapidly as it increased."

Forsyth’s positive test rate was at 25.6% as of noon Thursday, compared with 23.5% on Wednesday, 22.2% on Tuesday and 15.9% on Friday.

By comparison, Swift said the peak positive test rate was around 14% when the delta variant was the prominent form of the coronavirus.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that the positive test rate within Novant’s network has been 34% over the past seven days. Some communities within the Novant network are approaching 40%, he said.

“It really speaks to how infectious the omicron variant really is,” Priest said.

With Thursday’s report, Forsyth averaged 124.9 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as of Dec. 31.