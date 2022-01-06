Another record high for new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, NC. 2 more related deaths in the county.

Forsyth County and North Carolina have reached another record level of daily COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to spread, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
Forsyth reported 939 new cases Thursday, up 42.4% from the 659 cases reported Wednesday and a 33.2% increase over the previous high of 705 reported Dec. 30.
Altogether, there have been 63,858 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported 24,292 cases across North Carolina on Thursday, along with a positive test rate of 30.1%
DHHS also reported Forsyth had two additional COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 628.
The majority of new cases are the omicron variant, according to state and local health care officials.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that at least 85% of cases in the Forsyth area are omicron
"If you are unvaccinated, you will get omicron, no ifs, ands or buts," Ohl said. "It's going to happen."
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that the number of county COVID-19 cases has jumped 378% since the beginning of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.
"It's getting hard to wrap your mind around the increase in cases," Swift said. "We're hopeful that we will reach a peak with omicron within a couple of weeks and it will decrease as rapidly as it increased."
Forsyth’s positive test rate was at 25.6% as of noon Thursday, compared with 23.5% on Wednesday, 22.2% on Tuesday and 15.9% on Friday.
By comparison, Swift said the peak positive test rate was around 14% when the delta variant was the prominent form of the coronavirus.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that the positive test rate within Novant’s network has been 34% over the past seven days. Some communities within the Novant network are approaching 40%, he said.
“It really speaks to how infectious the omicron variant really is,” Priest said.
With Thursday’s report, Forsyth averaged 124.9 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as of Dec. 31.
Both Priest and Swift have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care.
Statewide update
The 24,292 new cases reported statewide Thursday represents a 16.9% increase from the previous daily high of 20,770 reported Wednesday.
The highest-ever positive test rate was 31.8%, reported Wednesday.
Since early July, the vast majority of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
State and local health care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading people to spend more time indoors.
Statewide, there were 44 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
North Carolina has recorded 1.79 million cases and 19,586 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
“As it becomes endemic, everyone will eventually have antibodies in their system to it through either getting infected, getting vaccinated against it, or both," Priest said.
Hospitalizations
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization total jumped by 194 to 3,293 as of noon Thursday — the most since Sept. 23.
The hospitalization count has increased for 11 consecutive days.
Of the latest total, 395 patients are on ventilators, down eight from Wednesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 811 COVID-19 patients, up 29 from Wednesday’s report.
DHHS said North Carolina's increase in child COVID-19 hospitalizations is similar to the nationwide increase over the past two weeks.
As of noon Thursday, there were 59 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 15 in the Triad region.
“We’re pushing the boundaries of what hospitals can handle, and it’s going to be like that through January,” Priest previously said.
Boosters update
As of noon Thursday, 2.59 million COVID-19 booster doses had been given in North Carolina since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 70% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 72%.
DHHS said Thursday that it will follow the booster recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 12- to 15-year-olds.
It also plans to follow CDC guidance for a third vaccine dose for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems.
"The new recommendations by the CDC reinforce the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters — and the urgency of getting vaccinated and boosted to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death," said Kody Kinsley, the state's health secretary.
Swift said Thursday that at least 8,142 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received at least one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 23% of the children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that about 6,018 Forsyth children in that age range, or 17%, are fully vaccinated.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 46%.
“Our concern right now is what we’re seeing in our younger ages ... we still have a sizable percentage of the population that still don’t have even one dose,” Swift said.
