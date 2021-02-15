Another round of ice possible in Forsyth County on Thursday

Forecasters say another round of freezing rain is coming our way. The storm is expected to arrive during the early morning hours on Thursday with ice possibly accumulating to a tenth of an inch.

With overnight lows at a possible 31 degrees, National Weather Service forecaster James Danco said it is hard to tell at this point how much icing Forsyth County and surrounding areas may get.

"It comes down to a degree or two," Danco said. "We can say that in the afternoon it will be above freezing, and the precipitation should change to just rain."

Over the weekend, a storm toppled trees in Forsyth County, while ice on bridges and overpasses led to a slew of traffic accidents. There were 86,000 power outages in Forsyth and Guilford counties combined.

Danco said similar conditions could come with Thursday's storm: Roads generally too warm to freeze but exposed surfaces like bridges and overpasses posing a danger of ice.

Forecasts call for Thursday's high to top out at 35 degrees.

