Another small earthquake takes place near Winston-Salem, which is the seventh seismic event in the past six days in the area
Another small earthquake takes place near Winston-Salem, which is the seventh seismic event in the past six days in the area

A hospital in the capital city of Quito, Ecuador, was evacuated after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the city on Nov. 13.

Another minor earthquake took place Saturday near Winston-Salem, the seventh seismic event to occur in Forsyth and Surry counties in the past six days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 1.9 magnitude happened at 7:55 a.m. Saturday, 3.1 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, the USGS reported on its website.

No injuries or structural damage resulted from any of the seven earthquakes, according to the agency’s National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo.

"Right now, these events are very minor," said Jana Pursley, a geophysicist with the USGS. "You will need a fault line to have these small earthquakes."

Pursley referred a question about the location of the fault line to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tenn.

Officials at the CERI couldn’t be reach Saturday for comment.

The six previous minor earthquakes happened last Wednesday and last Sunday near Winston-Salem and near Mount Airy, the USGS reported.

