Another snag for slow-moving work to widen Meadowlark. Plan was OK'd 8 years ago.

Christopher Culley didn’t set out to be a spokesman for residents frustrated by the progress — or lack thereof — on a project to widen Meadowlark Drive that was first approved by voters in 2014.

It just worked out that way.

“We haven’t seen any progress since March,” Culley said after emailing a list of concerns to city officials. “I don’t think I’ve seen a worker there since April, and I drive that road nearly every day.”

The partial list of concerns begins with safety — lanes blocked by orange barrels mean residents in growing nearby neighborhoods risk being rear-ended on a daily basis — and includes the price tag (nearly $8 million), the company hired to do the work (Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy) and a deadline for completion (September 2023) that looks more unlikely with each idle day that passes.

But the kicker, as absurd as it sounds, is looking at heavy diesel-powered equipment, stacks of concrete pipes and large steel drainage containers just sitting by the side of the road.

“There’s weeds and grass growing around it,” he said. “What gives?”

Fair question.

And it’s one city officials are asking in more formal ways as well.

Lot of moving parts

The whole idea of widening Meadowlark Drive between Robinhood and Country Club roads bubbled up in 2014 when city leaders put it on a wish list of projects to be paid for by some $60 million in street-improvement bonds.

The original cost — $5.6 million — turned out to be a gross underestimate. Many, if not most, of the other projects from that wish list have long since been completed.

But widening Meadowlark and adding a middle turning lane, an important project needed to alleviate traffic generated by a large residential development (Brookberry Farms), Meadowlark Elementary and middle schools, the new Jamison Park and the always pending Northern Beltway, has proved to be far more difficult than anyone imagined.

The bids that came in all exceeded $5.6 million, so city officials basically started over in 2018 by looking for more money.

The price tag has swelled to $7.7 million. The bidding process kicked off again — reading more than 40 pages of bid specifications, including setting a bare minimum wage of $10.80 is eye-opening — in October 2020.

“It’s a 2-mile project, so there is a lot of property and property owners to deal with,” said Alan Temple, the project manager for the city, in 2020. “We ran into some budget issues that delayed the project. It is a big, cumbersome project.”

The bid winner, Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy, was formally awarded a contract in November 2020. Construction was scheduled to begin in May 2021 and take a little more than two years.

A road-widening six years in the making was finally ready to get underway.

Until it wasn’t.

Work slowed to a trickle, neighbors said, and ground to a halt this spring. And that’s when the patience of nearby residents wore thin.

Emails, including one from Culley, rolled into city inboxes in April and May and generated some interesting responses from assistant city manager Aaron King.

“Staff shares the frustration of the Meadowlark residents,” King wrote to City Councilman Robert Clark in a reply copied to three concerned neighbors. “During mid- to late March, staff noted that Smith-Rowe was not on site performing work.”

'Unsatisfactory progress' notice

Officials mailed something called a “notice of unsatisfactory progress” in mid-April, asking for an explanation. A week later, an answer rolled in.

A labor shortage. King said this week that company officials told him they have 50 vacancies among a workforce of about 300.

“It’s hard to get things done that way,” King said. “They’re going at it as hard as they can.”

Still, city officials have scheduled a meeting next week with Smith-Rowe, King said, to “talk through the issue and more importantly, getting (the project) back on track to be completed by September 2023.”

Even with a labor shortage — perhaps, and we’re just spit-balling here, Smith-Rowe could increase wages or provide better medical insurance to attract new applicants — 250 workers seems like plenty to do the required work.

The company did sign a contract, after all. “That’s a fair statement,” King said. “There’s enough there to get it done.”

While the city is asking questions, officials are not quite to the breaking point. Smith-Rowe has completed projects here before, King said, and has proven reliable.

“It’s hard for us to (criticize) when we have a 19% vacancy rate ourselves,” King said. “It’s affecting brush pickup, maintenance, you name it.”

Failure to finish on time could trigger “liquidated damages” — fines of up to $1,000 per day, standard with government contracts these days — and in the extreme, could result in companies not being considered in future bids. “We’re not looking to cut bait yet,” King said. “They still have a shot to get it done by the deadline.”

Phone messages and emails sent to Smith-Rowe HQ were not returned.

That’s not terribly comforting to neighbors — motorists sitting in traffic worried about being rear-ended and property owners with equipment sitting in front of their homes — who’ve seen the city’s estimates that only 17% of the work has been completed while nearly one-third of the allotted time has passed.

“If and when they complete the first half, Country Club Road to Brookberry Farm Road, they then will tear up the next half all the way to Robinhood,” Culley said. “I now expect we will be dealing with this mess for years.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.