Another sort-of-snowy forecast for Winston-Salem this weekend

Even the National Weather Service can't get too excited about the chances of snow in Winston-Salem this weekend.

But it's there.

Forecasters say rain Saturday night could turn over to rain and snow overnight, with a chance of less than half an inch of snow accumulating as temperatures venture toward 32 degrees.

Sunday morning could see a chance of rain and snow mostly before 7 a.m., with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Since the high on Sunday is supposed to be about 47, whatever lies on the ground won't last long.

The National Weather Service said a low pressure system will develop over Florida and move up the North Carolina coast Saturday night, bringing widespread precipitation.

But with lows bottoming out in the 32-36 degree range Saturday night, forecasters say the snow, if there is any, will be only a dusting with no significant effects.

Chances of snow are better in the western counties, those along the Virginia border and in Yadkin and Wilkes counties, which could see one to four inches of snow.

In Winston-Salem, higher temperatures will come next week, when the high reaches the mid-50s on Tuesday with rain possible.

