Another win! East Bend 'Jeopardy!' champ adjusting to his newfound fame ... and 'stay-at-home uncle' fans

And one particular topic of conversation is his line of "work." A Twitter post about him being a "stay-at-home uncle" has gotten more than 131,000 likes, with such comments as "it is heartbreaking watching someone else live out your dream" and "this is exactly how I imagine a stay-at-home uncle looking." Others posted pictures of Uncle Jesse from "Full House."

"My niece enjoys it probably more than I do," he said of his newfound notoriety. "I did not expect it to go viral, I guess. The nice things people are saying are wonderful, and you have to divorce yourself from the negative. … It's an adrenaline rush and then you have to adjust to it."

His niece was particularly happy with Tuesday night's episode, in which he discussed the fact that he had promised her a trip to Hawaii if she learned the names and state capitals of all 50 states, a task she accomplished much faster than he had expected.

"She said she had evidence now and I definitely owed her that trip to Hawaii," he said. That's something that will be much easier with his winnings on the show.