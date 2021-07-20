Anti-abortion bill removed from N.C. House calendar. Chamber was scheduled to vote on override of Gov. Cooper's veto.

Bill opponents said they fear the doctor-patient conversation requirements in the bill could jeopardize women’s trust in medical care and could lead some women with other reasons for considering an abortion to carry pregnancies to term once they learn of a Down syndrome diagnosis.

“This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life,” Cooper wrote in his veto statement.

“This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion.”

Republican legislative leaders responded swiftly to decry Cooper’s veto.

“Gender, race, and disability are protected classes in most other contexts,” House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement. “Why should we allow the unborn to be discriminated against for these same traits?

“The message sent by this veto is that some human life is more valuable than others based on immutable characteristics.”

Other vetoes

The other three bills vetoed by Cooper reside in the Senate Rules committee.