Anti-abortion protester shoots himself in leg outside clinic in NC
Anti-abortion protester shoots himself in leg outside clinic in NC

RALEIGH — An anti-abortion protester is facing a criminal charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at outside a North Carolina abortion clinic.

Raleigh Police say the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 a.m. outside A Woman's Choice of Raleigh. Police say the man fired his weapon accidentally, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with possession of a firearm at a protest. Police did not release his name.

The clinic issued a news release criticizing police response to the shooting as insufficient.

"We have been asking for RPD's support for years and they've been dismissive of the harassment, intimidation, threats, and acts of violence against our staff, volunteers, and patients," the clinic said in its statement.

The clinic called the criminal charge "a slap on the wrist."

