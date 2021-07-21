Anti-vaccine? Congratulations. You've put the rest of us at risk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mortality rate from COVID for those admitted to hospitals, Priest said, is 4 to 5%. At the height of the pandemic, that rate ran to 15%.

Part of the reason for the decrease is that physicians have learned better how to treat the disease.

And part of it has to be that the average age of patients being admitted to hospitals is now 47. During the darkest days of the pandemic, it was 61.

Younger patients are better able to fight infection.

Duh.

Darwin—another scientist—nailed that one.

The good news, such that it is, is that some 60% of North Carolinians over 18 have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccination.

That’s far short of, say the 84% reported in Vermont and less than the 70% actual scientists and qualified experts say is needed for herd immunity.

But it’s something.

Shots on every corner

The question for the skeptics, the stubborn and the plain stupid has now become this: What’s it going to take?

If Priest said it once, he said it four times in as many different ways over the course of 30 minutes.