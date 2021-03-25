Any adult in NC can get a vaccine beginning April 7. Essential workers, students and others eligible earlier.

All North Carolinians 16 or older will be eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine on April 7 as part of Gov. Roy Cooper's latest move to accelerate the timeline.
Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday that essential workers and other members of Group Four not already eligible for vaccination will become eligible March 31.
Group Five vaccinations can begin April 7. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds will only be allowed to take the Pfizer vaccine. That is the only vaccine that was tested among their age group.
On March 3, Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations, which began March 10.
Those who became eligible March 10 were 18 to 64-year-olds at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings and those experiencing homelessness.
Group Four also includes essential workers not considered frontline, such as those working from home during the pandemic. They become eligible March 31.
Employment sectors for March 31 eligibility are: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
The March 31 eligibility also applies to college students who live in fraternity or sorority houses and dormitories.
The move to vaccinate more people had been anticipated in North Carolina as most COVID-19 numbers have stabilized during March. The majority of people in the first vaccination groups — health care workers, long-term care staffers and residents and older adults — who want a vaccine have also received one.
President Joe Biden told states they should make all adults eligible for vaccination appointments by May 1. North Carolina will beat that by about three weeks.
Copper and Cohen said the latest vaccine decision "will allow the state and vaccine providers to continue to get vaccines into arms quickly and continue to reach underserved and historically marginalized populations."
