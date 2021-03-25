Any adult in NC can get a vaccine beginning April 7. Essential workers, students and others eligible earlier.

All North Carolinians 16 or older will be eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine on April 7 as part of Gov. Roy Cooper's latest move to accelerate the timeline.

Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday that essential workers and other members of Group Four not already eligible for vaccination will become eligible March 31.

Group Five vaccinations can begin April 7. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds will only be allowed to take the Pfizer vaccine. That is the only vaccine that was tested among their age group.

On March 3, Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations, which began March 10.

Those who became eligible March 10 were 18 to 64-year-olds at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings and those experiencing homelessness.

Group Four also includes essential workers not considered frontline, such as those working from home during the pandemic. They become eligible March 31.