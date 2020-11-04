Apartment fire displaces dozens in Winston-Salem

Elevated master stream in operation. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/Qp7A4upKDF— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 4, 2020
An apartment building caught fire Wednesday morning on Stagecoach Road in Winston-Salem, leaving dozens of people without a place to call home.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted around 9:30 a.m. that the fire is under control.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the local Red Cross said an estimated 30 people in 14 units are affected at Willow Creek Apartments. The Red Cross said it will provide aid and recovery follow up.
