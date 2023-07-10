Six people were displaced from two apartments on Starlight Drive Saturday night when someone accidentally left a burner on the stove engaged, the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported.

No one was injured in the fire, which started around 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 3200 block of Starlight Drive.

The fire department said it took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire started in a downstairs unit, but the people in the unit upstairs were also displaced because of smoke.

The person who left food on the stove in the downstairs unit mistakenly thought the burner had been turned off, the fire department reported. No one was in the downstairs unit when it caught on fire.