Apartment fires displace dozens in Winston-Salem

Two fires displaced more than 40 residents Wednesday in apartment complexes in the city’s northern and southwestern sections, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The first fire happened at 7:47 a.m. at Willow Creek Apartments at 100 Stagecoach Road, said Battalion Chief Darron Southern of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took about 30 city firefighters nearly two hours to put out the fire, Southern said. The fire displaced 38 residents of the complex.

Maggie Alston, who lives at the apartment complex, said she was not home when the fire started. Alston later learned from the rent manager that the apartments were damaged.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She said everything is unlivable so that means there’s damage to my apartment,” Alston said. “All I know is that it (the fire) started from the top of the opposite end…It travelled a long way before they (firefighters) actually put it out.”

The second fire happened at 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield Apartments at 3421 Old Vineyard Road, said Battalion Chief Jason Branch of the fire department.

It took 29 city firefighters 27 minutes to put out that fire, Branch said. The fire displaced six family members.